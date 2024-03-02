Sisi Quadri Parents And Religion: What Happened To Wife Picture & Biography Info?

Learn about Sisi Quadri Parents And Religion details along with his Biography, Wife Picture, and What Happened To him.

Do you know who Sisi Quadri was? Sisi Quadri, whose real name was Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, was a famous comic veteran Yoruba actor. Unfortunately, Sisi Quadri is no more. The death news of Sisi Quadri left the natives of Timor-Leste, Czechia, and Nigeria speechless.

People were shocked after hearing the death of Sisi Quadri. He was famous for his role in the Seniyan Seranko movie. However, after his death, many curious people started searching for the Sisi Quadri Parents And Religion details.

How did he die? Sisi Quadri Parents And Religion:

Before talking about the death of Sisi Quadri, we like to inform our readers about his parents and religion. Sisi Quadri was a private person. So, he did not disclose the names of his parents. However, according to some sources, Sisi Quadri was a Muslim.

Now, come to the cause of death of Sisi Quadri. On Friday, 1 March 2024, the colleagues of Sisi Quadri revealed his death on social media platforms. However, no one knows the answer to the question- What Happened To Sisi Quadri? No one disclosed the reason behind his death.

Sisi Quadri Obituary and Funeral:

The family members and friends of Sisi Quadri have not mentioned anything about his obituary and funeral ceremony details. We need to wait until they disclose more information about the obituary and funeral ceremony details of Sisi Quadri.

Sisi Quadri Parents and Family:

As Sisi Quadri was a private person, no one knew the names of his parents. Apart from knowing What Happened To Sisi Quadri, many people also asked about his family. Sisi Quadri never mentioned his family on social media. Sisi Quadri had two sons. According to some sources, the names of his sons are Hazani Olamilekan Oyebamiji and Olamide Oyebamiji.

Was Sisi Quadri Married?

Yes. Sisi Quadri was a married man. According to some sources, the name of his wife is Entissar Amer. However, we could not find any Wife Picture of Sisi Quadri. Sisi Quadri rarely posted pictures of his wife on social media platforms. Most of the time, Sisi Quadri posted images of his sons.

We have also searched for the marriage dates of Sisi Quadri and Entissar Amer. However, we could not find any details about his marriage. As Sisi Quadri was a private person, he did not share any information about his marriage date on social media.

Read More: Is Lehman Consulting And Recruiting Scam Or Legit: Fair Reviews!

Sisi Quadri Biography:

Full Name Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji Nickname Sisi Quadri Date of Birth 26 December 1979 Age at the time of death 44 years Birth Place Ibadan, Nigeria Profession Actor Marital Status Married Wife Name Entissar Amer Nationality Nigerian Zodiac Sign Capricorn

Sisi Quadri Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion:

Sisi Quadri was a Nigerian. His ethnicity was black and his religion was Islam.

Sisi Quadri Education Qualification:

According to his Biography, he went to a local high school and completed his graduation from a local university. You can check our “Social Media Links” to see his Instagram account.

Sisi Quadri Age and Birthday:

He was 44 years old at the time of death. His birthday was on 26 December.

Social Media Links:

Instagram–

Conclusion:

We will pray for the soul of Sisi Quadri to rest in peace. We should wait until his family members disclose more information about Sisi Quadri Parents And Religion. May the almighty God give strength to his family to bear this pain. Click here to watch more information about Sisi Quadri.

Do you follow him on Instagram? Please comment.

Disclaimer: We have no intention of hurting anyone’s emotions and feelings. All the details mentioned here are for educational purposes only.

Also Read: George Galloway Religion And Ethnicity: Details On His Wife, Anti Semitic, And Victory Speech