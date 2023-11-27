Southern Tide Shop Reviews – Is It Legit?

This research on Southern Tide Shop Reviews will help you to know if the Southern Tide Shop is a Scam Or Legit.

Do you want to buy shirts for men? You can find amazing quality men’s shirts at Southern Tide Shop in the United States. Moreover, Southern Tide Shop Reviews are important to discuss with the customers because these reviews will help you to determine if the shop is misusing the money of the customers or if it is providing all the facilities reliably.

Overview of the Southern Tide Shop!

Southern Tide Shop deals in many products for men. They have a variety of clothing items for men. Their products are available at an affordable price so that everyone can afford them. If you are unaware of the items sold on this website, then you must check out this list here.

Is Southern Tide Shop Scam Or Legit? Every online customer needs to judge if the site is authentic and you can judge this by checking the online reviews and other authentic details like creation date. It is not enough to look at the products and discounts offered by the online site but you need to focus on other reliable factors. So, we have discussed all the important facts on this website ahead.

Features of The Southern Tide Shop!

URL: https://southerntide.com/

Email ID: We could not see their Email ID.

Address Details: The location of the website is unfound.

Southern Tide Shop Reviews were available on the online review portals as well as on the official website.

Phone Number: +18558908334

Return Policy: The customers can return the products only within 30 days. They have mentioned days for returning the items.

Shipping Policy: They may take 2-5 business days for the residential delivery.

Payment Options: The modes of payment are not found.

Positive Points

We found mixed reviews online and positive reviews on the official site.

We found verified pages on social media.

The phone number is provided on the site.

Negative Points

The email address and location remain hidden.

The payment modes are also missing.

We have given some important details on the Southern Tide Shop to let people under its customer policies and authenticity.

Creation Date: The Southern Tide Shop was registered on November 9, 2001. It has a life span of 22 years which means it can be trusted.

Trust Index: The Southern Tide Shop seems to be a reputable store because it has a good trust index of 100 percent which makes it reliable.

Phishing Score : We could not find any score based on the phishing factor.

Malware Score: The Malware score was missing from the website making it an authentic store.

Southern Tide Shop Reviews : We have seen mixed reviews on the online review portal. It received 3.2/5 ratings online and many positive reviews were seen on the official site.

Social Media Links : The site is present on multiple social media sites like Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, etc and the account is verified.

Missed Information: We could not see the email ID, payment modes, and location of the site.

Data Safety: We have found that the Southern Tide Shop is using the HTTPS protocol which encrypts the details of the customers:

We have explored all the important details of the customer reviews. We have found that this website was reviewed on the online sites. It received 3.2/5 ratings based on two reviews. It has mixed reviews and its products are available on other online review sites. It has positive reviews on the official website. The website has pages on different social media sites and the icons are also mentioned on the official site. It has verified pages on social media. Customers need to educate themselves with the tricks of PayPal Scammers to secure their bank accounts.

Final Summary

Summing up this research on Southern Tide Shop Reviews, we guided the online customers about the authenticity of the website. This site seems legit based on the life continuation and the trust index. The readers should read about the ways to deal with Credit Card Scammers. You need to research more on Men Shirts.

Would you like to give your opinions on this website? Please let us know your views in the comment section below.