Student’s Accomodation for Perfect Education. Which Options to Consider

Studenthood is an era of new experiences and ground-breaking changes. Apart from new opportunities, and professional development, students crave the insanity of adolescence, new friendships, adventures, and fun. How to satisfy both needs equally without compromising either of them? Choose proper accommodation. The best option will help to concentrate on studying, thus, the student will develop hard skills and will help to maintain a proper level of socialization, thus developing soft skills. By balancing both approaches, a university graduate will turn into a highly intelligent professional with well-developed soft skills.

When looking into accommodation offers, there are typically three main options to consider: on-campus stay, off campus living, and homestay. Let’s get into the details.

On-campus accommodation

Campus accommodation is a dream of many school leavers as it’s a place steeped in history, fun, and a special vibe.

Campus life has some undoubtedly convincing offers:

1) Proximity – everything is close, therefore, there will be no need for a long commute, and you can dedicate time to studying.

2) Study haven – everything is on-site – lectures, professors, library, groupmates – the only thing required is your eagerness to soak in all the knowledge.

3) Team spirit – the majority of group mates will be within easy reach, which will create the feeling of ‘togetherness’ and, possibly, create a network for further professional communication and life-long friendship.

When being part of campus life, you have a feeling that you belong to this place and that your presence is appreciated. Yet, oftentimes, the spirit of freedom makes the balance shift, which leads to a distractive ambiance – there are always people who appreciate the communication and fun more than education. If there is a high concentration of such individuals, you are likely to feel distracted and annoyed all the time, as there will be no quiet place just to sit and focus. Besides, you don’t impact the choice of the roommate.

When choosing the on-campus experience you will definitely enjoy the overall atmosphere, yet the level of privacy may suffer, lowering the quality of preparation.

Off-campus living

Off-campus life teaches to grow up quickly, as the student has to study and take responsibility for the living environment. As a rule, there are two options to consider – apartment rentals and student housing. If searching for a budget-friendly option, it’s better to consider student housing, as it offers good quality housing, for an affordable price.

Among the most convincing arguments are:

1) Privacy & Socialization – looks like an incompatible combination, however, it’s absolutely feasible. While having private and separated spaces, students can still benefit from communication with peers who live in the same house. Reputable housings manage to unite students of the same interests, thus, creating a good ground for professional and friendly communication.

2) Proximity – student housing is located close to the university campuses, thus, there will be no worries about the commute.

3) Balanced maintenance – there are rules about cleanliness, yet there is also a cleaning service; the payment for utilities is included in the fees, thus, minus one disturbance.

4) Quality of the accommodation – the housings are very client-oriented, thus, they are always attentive to requirements and needs.

Student housing is a balanced choice, as you get privacy, and still, you are a part of the group. As there is a limited number of participants, it will never feel tumultuous.

Homestay

Homestay is probably an expected variant to be chosen by the students and their families who want full dedication to studying. Such a choice has a few loud and clear advantages:

1) A lot of time for studying – students are typically not involved in all the household routines, bills, shopping, cleaning, etc. Apart from minor rules, the whole time is given for the sake of studying.

2) Money-saving – rentals are always expensive, paying over the odds. With the homestay, the budget will not suffer a lot, and there is a chance to save money for something substantial.

3) Comfort zone – an obvious advantage for those who aren’t into changing the place for living.

Yet, with such benefits, it’s worth considering the downsides as well, as they have a direct impact on professional development. Social comportment is an integral part of professionalism and personal growth, and it will not develop from staying at home. Besides, challenges make us stronger; yet the homey safety net will not make it possible.

Let’s summarize. The three most popular types of student accommodation are on- and off-campus living, and homestay:

On-campus living may be really fun, and it will (possibly) enrich your life with unforgettable memories, yet, the quality of education can suffer a lot, due to constant distractions.

Homestay is the most economical and studying-oriented approach, yet, socialization is left aside, which takes its toll on social skills. Besides, maturity is under question as well.

Student Housing is a balanced combination, as it offers sufficient privacy and a decent level of communication with like-minded people.

The choice of the place is up to the students to decide. It is worth weighing all the pros and cons, before coming up with the final decision. University life is a unique chance for professional growth, providing intellectual and social intelligence. By acquiring both, you turn into a professional employee who is worth hunting for.