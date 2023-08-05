Small Spaces, Big Impact: Tips for Styling Tiny Bathrooms

How can you style your small bathroom in a way that makes the room look a lot bigger? Well, decorating a small bathroom can be quite challenging due to its lack of natural light and the various fixtures to accommodate. But when done well, the entire area can appear lighter and even larger. And no, you won’t need to spend thousands of dollars on this. These ideas will help your tiny bathroom become your new favorite place!

Update your sink

If you’re starting your bathroom from scratch (or rebuilding), little corner bathroom sinks might be one of the most practical and easy ideas. There is no requirement that you have to have a full-size sink. A corner sink serves the same purpose and also leaves you with more room, and even requires less cleaning.

Make light colors shine

Playing with the light is the key to enlarging a small space. Natural light from the window is best reflected in a color palette of soft light shades, such as delicate white, mint green, pastel colors, or neutral tones. So, this reflection makes your bathroom look bigger and creates a feeling of openness.

Mirrors are the golden trick

Consider mirroring the entire wall of your small bathroom, rather than just the one over the vanity as usual. Mirrors are a bathroom’s secret weapon because they have the same beneficial effects as windows by creating a sense of depth and space with the reflection of light, making the bathroom appear larger.

Get creative using storage

Forget cluttered shelves and cabinets! To keep items hidden, use smart storage solutions such as floating shelves, wall cabinets, or built-in niches. This helps to maximize the space and keep your bathroom organized without compromising its style!

Choose large tiles

When tiling the bathroom floor and walls, large tiles give the illusion of a larger space. Large tiles make grout lines less visible compared to smaller tiles, the eye perceives this as a more continuous pattern that tricks the mind by creating the illusion of a more open space. In addition, they reduce the joints, keeping your bathroom looking sleek and stretched out.

Keep your floor clear

A bathroom vanity or storage bins covering the floor might make it look too crowded and dangerous for tripping. Keep the floor clear with floating or pedestal vanities, and placing floating storage will keep everything you need within easy reach. Create the perception of more floor space, so the bathroom will feel more expansive, and let the light bounce off the floor as its reflection makes the bathroom look more spacious.

Remove any visual obstacles

Avoid anything that appears to be a visible barrier in the bathroom. Decluttering as much as possible is a good rule. Remove obstacles such as washing machines, trash cans, and scales, for example. Find other solutions for these objects or store them in a different area.

Minimize any shadows

To prevent the bathroom from feeling cramped and overwhelming, it’s important to ensure that there is enough lighting to minimize shadows. Additionally, it can be helpful to avoid installing walls near the shower and instead consider using a glass door or even leaving the entrance without any doors.

A non-traditional bathtub design

The bathtub is always the largest unit in any bathroom, which occupies the most important room. However, for a small bathroom, this does not always have to be a problem. Many unusual bathtub designs take up less space. A walk-in bathtub or Japanese bathtubs are both excellent, unique options for a smaller space.

Green touches

Plants are the best way to bring life into any place, including small bathrooms! Find low-maintenance indoor plants that thrive in humid situations, such as spider plants or pothos. They will purify the air while adding a natural touch to your style.

This guide can help you turn your bathroom into a practical space that you’ll take pride in. Remember, greatness isn’t solely determined by room size; it’s about employing styling and paying attention to every detail! Accept the challenge and watch how a little creativity can make a big impression on your little space.