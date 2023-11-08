How to Do Text to Speech on TikTok

As of my last knowledge update in January 2022, TikTok does not have a built-in text-to-speech feature. However, if you want to have text read aloud in your TikTok videos, you can achieve this by using a text-to-speech (TTS) app or software and then incorporating the generated audio into your TikTok video. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Step 1: Generate Text-to-Speech Audio

Choose a text-to-speech (TTS) application or software. There are many options available, both online and as mobile apps, that can convert text into speech. Some popular TTS tools include Google Text-to-Speech, Amazon Polly, and more.

Open your chosen TTS application or software.

Type or paste the text you want to convert into speech. Customize the voice and pronunciation settings as needed.

Click or tap the “Generate” or “Convert” button to create the TTS audio.

Save the generated audio to your device.

Step 2: Create Your TikTok Video

Open the TikTok app and tap the plus icon (+) at the bottom of the screen to create a new video.

Record or upload the video content you want to use for your TikTok video.

Step 3: Add the Text-to-Speech Audio

While editing your TikTok video, you’ll need to add the TTS audio. To do this, you can use video editing software or apps that allow you to import audio files. iMovie (for iOS), Adobe Premiere Rush (cross-platform), or even the TikTok app itself can be used for this purpose.

Import the TTS audio file you generated in Step 1 into your video editor.

Sync the TTS audio with your video content to ensure it plays at the right time.

Adjust the volume levels if necessary, making sure the TTS audio doesn’t overpower other audio elements in your video.

Step 4: Finalize and Share Your TikTok Video

After you’ve added the TTS audio to your video, continue editing and fine-tuning your content as needed.

Once you’re satisfied with the final result, tap the “Next” button.

Add a caption, hashtags, and set your preferred privacy settings.

Tap the “Post” button to share your TikTok video.

Please note that TikTok’s features and capabilities may have evolved since my last update in January 2022, so it’s a good idea to check for any new features related to text-to-speech within the TikTok app. Additionally, the process of incorporating TTS audio into your video may vary depending on the video editing software or app you use. Be sure to consult the user guide or help resources for your chosen editing tool for specific instructions.