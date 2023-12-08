Thereviewerprogram Scam: Is This A Legit Or Scam? Check Detailed Reviews Here

We bring shocking facts to check is Thereviewerprogram Scam or Legit .Com platform for people looking for attractive work-from-home opportunities.

With the Philippines progressing in the BPO sector,its rank among developing countries is #116,with about 2.09 million (4.5%) unemployed people and an average $338 monthly salary! Let’s check is Thereviewerprogram Scam or Legit .Com platform offering quick money in the United States!

Is Thereviewerprogram Scam or Legit .Com platform?

Thereviewerprogram was registered 2-months and 15-days ago on 24th/September/2023.

It has a short life expectancy as its registration will expire within -months and 16-days on 24th/September/2024.

The website gained terrible 1% trust,0% safety,6.5% business,7% suspicion,1% threat,phishing,malware,and spam scores each,a poor 2,312,229 Alexa rank.

Thereviewerprogram uses a less secured HTTPS protocol,which makes its Domain Authority unascertainable

The platform does not resolve to an IP address. Hence,it is not SSL certified.

The Country of Thereviewerprogram’s origin is unspecified.

The identity and contact details of Thereviewerprogram’s owners are censored using paid privacy services of squarespace.com.

About Thereviewerprogram Com Legit offers:

The Thereviewerprogram operates as a get-rich-quick scheme exclusively on the Internet,often endorsing “secret formulas” for affiliate marketing and advertising. It asserts that no special IT or marketing skills are needed,promising an unrealistic timeframe for individuals to earn hundreds of thousands,if not millions,of dollars.

Participants in the Thereviewerprogram schemes are led to believe that high returns can be achieved with minimal risk,skill,effort,or time,with the added appeal of working from home. These schemes are commonly promoted through spam messages on platforms like WhatsApp,Telegram,Facebook,Twitter,LinkedIn,job portals,or cold calling. However,such ventures tend to collapse within approximately six months after accumulating substantial funds from members.

Thereviewerprogram Com Legit scheme:

The Thereviewerprogram suggests that completing all required sponsored deals can typically be done within five to seven days. Upon completing the necessary number of deals,individuals must go through the reward claims process involving ID verification,which takes an additional five to seven days.

Claiming a one-thousand-dollar reward requires completing 25 Thereviewerprogram deals while completing fewer deals results in a lesser value reward. The deals may encompass mobile games,apps,product subscriptions,free trials,and the role of an Amazon product tester. Some deals are free,while others necessitate a purchase.

About Thereviewerprogram Scam:

The Thereviewerprogram,labelled a possible scam,redirects visitors to spam and survey websites that deceive them into purchasing unwanted products and services. Sponsored websites may offer products and services for free or as rewards for testing and providing feedback,requiring visitors to register personal and payment information on third-party sites. Visitors directed by Thereviewerprogram to various third-party websites face varying levels of legitimacy and potential phishing and hacking risks.

It’s important to note that a formalized product testing position at Amazon doesn’t currently exist. Amazon does not hire individuals specifically as formal Amazon Product Testers. However,individuals can become product testers through alternate Thereviewerprogram Scam avenues:

Amazon Vine Program:

It is an invitation-only program where trusted reviewers receive complimentary products from participating vendors based on their reviewer rank and helpfulness in providing accurate and insightful reviews.

Third-Party Testing Programs:

Some third-party companies and websites may connect individuals with companies associated with Amazon,seeking product testers.

Brand Ambassador Programs:

Certain brands or sellers on Amazon may run ambassador programs,offering individuals free products in exchange for promoting and providing feedback on those products.

Influencer Relationships:

Individuals with a substantial social media following or a strong online presence may be approached by brands or sellers to test,review,and promote Amazon products.

The Features of Thereviewerprogram Scam:

Squarespace Domains LLC is the registrar of Thereviewerprogram.com

Thereviewerprogram.com currently displays a blank page. Hence,its content cannot be verified.

The platform targeted visitors from United States(26.46%),Philippines(21%),Canada(20.44%),Portugal(17.06%),and South Africa(15.04%)

Thereviewerprogram gained 10.7k+ visitors since its launch,with 0.78 average pages visited and an 87.81% bounce rate.

Customer reviews:

Over 20 websites,eight YouTube,five TikTok,and one Facebook review suggest that Thereviewerprogram is a scam. Click here to learn about PayPal scams, as no individual acknowledged receiving payment from Thereviewerprogram or reviews/ratings from Thereviewerprogram on customer review websites.

Social media links:

Thereviewerprogram is not present on social media.

YouTube

Conclusion:

Click here to learn about Credit Card fraud, as Thereviewerprogram Scam is likely true due to terrible trust,safety,business,suspicion,and Alexa ranking. Click here to learn about scamming websites. If you are looking for an Amazon Product Tester’s job profile,please apply through legitimate modes. Opportunities for Amazon Product Tester are fewer. Thereviewerprogram.com is a replica of Cashappgives.com,identified as another unauthentic platform. Hence, Thereviewerprogram seems highly risky for financial transactions, users’ devices, personal and payment data.

Were Thereviewerprogram.com review informative? Please comment on this article on Thereviewerprogram.