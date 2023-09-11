The US Adventure: Tips and Insights for your Travel

The United States of America is home to a plethora of treasures that lure tourists from all parts of the world. The country has a diverse range of experiences to offer that can make an overseas trip turn into a memorable adventure. Although, there are a few tips and insights that you should know of before planning a trip to the US; let’s go through them now –

The States & Cities – The US is made up of 50 states and is further divided into different cities & regions. Each state and region has its own distinctive geographical features such as the Midwest area is known for its stretchy lakes, large forests and grassy plains, whereas, the Northeast is often associated with rocky coastlines and mountain ranges.

Tip: Read more articles on the best things to do and see in the USA.

Traveling Around the Country – Most of the cities in the US are far from each other so if you are on multi-destination trip, then travelling can be exhausting for you. Luckily, you can easily find multiple cost effective transportation to save some money. For example, you can take buses for long routes. You can even go for Amtrak (a national train operator). They have over three hundred trains running everyday connecting hundreds of destination in forty six states of the US. Other inexpensive travel services in the US might include – Omio, Flixbus, etc. and if money is no concern then nothing can beat air travel options in saving time.

Tip: Booking in advance might help in grabbing good discount deals.

The tipping Culture – In the US, it is a normal practice to tip your waiters and attendants. It is considered rude to not leave a tip behind. Since the minimum wages are generally low, it is a common practice to leave a tip of 15 to 20 percent. So, the next time if you are in a restaurant or a taxi in the US, it is wise to leave a tip for your attendant, especially when service was good.

Tip: You can use your calculators on your phone to do the math.

Ask for the Actual Prices

When it comes to shopping in the US, you must prepare yourself to pay more than what’s actually displayed on the price tags. Most of the tags do not include the sales tax in it, so when you are at the counter to pay, you must expect that the actual money charged for it to be slightly higher. The taxes may vary from states to states, so it is best to at least make an addition of 10 percent to the cost of the product or service.

Tip: This rule goes for accommodations as well.

Remember your ESTA

America Visa Waiver Scheme allows certain countries (Belgium, Australia, etc.) to enter the country without visa for 90 day but this doesn’t means that you can simply travel without any documentations. If your country comes under this scheme, you will have to apply for ESTA or an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation to get approval before visiting. It is a hassle-free and speedy procedure.

Tip: You must study in-detail the official visa requirements (country-wise) before applying for US Visa.

Conclusion – America is a country of wonders and adventures. The country has everything to keep your entertained and thrilled. So, whenever you may take out time to visit the USA, ensure to remember these insights and tips to plan a better trip.