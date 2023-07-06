Do you know what time it is? It is time to watch the most trending TV Shows! Well, that was cringy, but we can assure you, the trending TV shows are famous for everything they show, including a bit of cringe. Yes, you may be repulsed by it, but the TV shows that are trending are filled with a mixture of crime, mystery, thriller, cringe comedy, and romance.

Gone are the days when you would search through an entire list to add your TV shows to a copy of lists where your other un-watched TV shows live. Now you can just favorite this page and quickly head over to Hulu (or any other streaming site) to watch the show instantly.

Also, do you know you can now watch Hulu in Philippines because of VPNs? Well, the more you know. So, without further ado, here are the trending TV Shows that should be next on your watchlist.

Outlander

Outlander is a famous show because it portrays the adventures of Claire Randall, a nurse during the era of WWII, who was thrown back in time to 18th Century Scotland. This show offers a storyline that captures your heart and a rich setting of historical pieces while depicting intense and glorifying characters.

This show has accumulated a dedicated fanbase on the basis of its romantic and adventurous elements. We can also attribute Outlander’s success to the exceptional cinematography and strong chemistry between the protagonists, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. Thus this show has gained a large following, making it to be the most trending show of the month. It is a must-watch for fans of period/historical shows.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

This sitcom has been a fan favorite ever since. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia tells the story of a group of self-centered friends. Such morally questionable friends run a shoddy Irish Bar in Philadelphia. This show is famous for its dark humor and satire, earning itself a large following.

This sitcom also is outstanding because of the wicked and almost overstepping comedy while tackling taboo topics without worry or fear. Not just that, the scripting, characters, and the budding chemistry of the characters are what makes this show a pioneer for endearing popularity while being one of the longest-running sitcoms to air in the history of American TV.

The Rookie

The Rookie is a crime drama with a police regimental that revolves around John Nolan, who is a man in his Middle Ages. When Nolan navigates the hardships in the LAPD, he deals with many subjective and professional obstructions.

This show has hoarded critical acclaim and a good fanbase, all thanks to its immersive story-telling, protagonist performance, and all the other cast as well. There is an intense crime mystery and a well-acted narrative that builds the story from both perspectives. This ordeal brings in more fans who binge-watch the show and streamers who are just watching for the sake of the characters.

Cruel Summer

Cruel Summer is a Psychological Thriller that talks about the lives of two teenage girls, Jeanette Turner, and Kate Wallis, over the period of three summers in the 1990s. The teenagers’ lives are always intertwined together, and so does their fate because they mysteriously get abducted. The show immediately starts with the investigation of their kidnapping, with a shifting point of view and intricate relations.

This show has accumulated great attention for the indirect storytelling while making the audience keep their eyes peeled as the truth behind the characters’ words is revealed. The performance, the mystery, and the young actors especially are the driving force behind this show. With a hint of 90s nostalgia, the show is addictive, thrilling, and suspenseful at the same time, which has made it a trend for thriller fans.

Schitt’s Creek

Another sitcom that is worthy of binging all because of the progressive themes incorporated in the show. This show was created by Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy, and is super popular on the trendy train. This show talks about the used-to-be wealthy family, who are now residing in a less-posh area, Schitt’s Creek, which is a small town they once purchased just to spend some money as a joke.

This show has garnered huge recognition due to the witty scripting, heart-warming story-telling, and outstanding cast and their chemistry. When you watch this show, you will immediately notice the themes of family love and acceptance of mistakes. The show’s way of depicting a diverse idea about an individual is highly celebrated, which has catapulted Schitt’s Creek to fame.

Conclusion

If you decide to watch any of the shows mentioned above, let us know your thoughts as well. Because the list is carefully curated to suit your palette, we are eager to hear your feedback.

Now, be ready to curl up with snacks and add all these shows to your watchlist, because you wouldn’t want to miss out on any of them. Happy watching!