Read My Typhur Dome Air Fryer Review Before Buying

Air fryers have been in vogue for many years now, with a plethora of options flooding the market. Recently, a newly launched one caught my eye with its distinctive and innovative design: Typhur Dome Air Fryer. I decided to give it a try to see what surprises it had in store.

For those seeking a large air fryer with the fastest cooking speed, meanwhile want something new to bring to your kitchen, the Typhur Dome air fryer is the ultimate choice. In our tests, it cooks food 30% faster than regular air fryers. Due to their dome-shaped design, conventional air fryers often require preparing large quantities for serving big groups. It consistently delivers delightful crispiness to food and maintains nearly perfect temperature control, ensuring consistent results. Overall, this device maximizes air-fried food’s simplicity, speed, and deliciousness.

Reasons to buy

– Sleek design

– Large capacity

– 30% faster than traditional air fryer

– Built-in air fryer recipe and App control

– Easiest to clean with a self-cleaning system

– Support control by your phone

Reasons to avoid

– High cost

I’m someone who enjoys trying out new things, so when I first laid eyes on this dome-shaped air fryer with its super cool appearance, I couldn’t resist the urge to give it a try. But if you’re curious to know what makes it praiseworthy beyond its looks, just keep reading.

Cooking Performance

Large capacity

Boasting a generous cooking capacity that’s twice the size of the typical air fryer at 5.3 liters, the Typhur Dome can accommodate an impressive array of dishes, including up to 32 wings, 2.2 pounds of fries, two substantial steaks, or even a 12-inch pizza.

This versatile kitchen appliance effortlessly caters to gatherings and family meals, comfortably serving 4 to 8 people with its spacious, flat cooking surface, makes it the ideal choice for family dinners and social gatherings.

30% faster than traditional air fryers

Thanks to its optimized circulation system, a circulating fan and heating elements creating 3D hot air convection, the cooking speed remains unhindered even when increasing the amount of ingredients. In fact, there is a remarkable increase in cooking capacity of up to approximately 100%, all while keeping the cooking time nearly equivalent.

In our testing, we cooked 32 chicken wings in just 14 minutes.

Less oil and crispy exterior

In our testing, the Typhur Dome Air Fryer boasts outstanding cooking performance. What we all know is one of the key benefits of air frying is the ability to achieve a crispy texture without the need for excessive oil. The Typhur Dome Air Fryer excels in this department, it’s perfect for creating crispy french fries, chicken wings, and more, all while reducing the calorie content.

The secret behind this perfect performance is that the dome-shaped design of the Typhur Dome Air Fryer plays a crucial role in maintaining consistent cooking speed and efficiency.

Friendliness to Users

Thanks to a clear display control panel, a large frying basket, and a thoughtful range of cooking settings, the Typhur Dome air fryer earned the highest scores in our user-friendliness testing.

10 built-in pre-set modes for fast easy cooking

This machine offers 5 different cooking methods and 5 common foods air frying presets: Fries, Wings, Steak, Bacon, Frozen, Air fryer, Toast, Broil, Toast, and Dehydrate. Different presets correspond to different temperatures and cooking times.

Easy to clean

They claim that they have a built-in 230℃ High-temperature self-cleaning mode to remove oil and stains, but I didn’t test it. Just show you the information here.

Estimated self-cleaning frequency: 1 time/month

Estimated single self-cleaning time: 2h

Expected life (no visible oil stains): > 1 year

If you don’t want to use their self-cleaning mode, you can simply put the tray in the dishwasher. Because its removable tray is dishwasher safe, it makes post-cooking cleanup a breeze. Simply remove the tray, place it in the dishwasher, and enjoy your meal with peace of mind knowing that you won’t be stuck scrubbing pots and pans for hours.

App control with 50+ built-in recipes

What I really like is that I can connect the air fryer to my smartphone using the Typhur App to keep an eye on the progress of my meal, and even make adjustments from my phone.

Plus, the Typhur App comes with an extensive library of over 50 recipes, making it incredibly user-friendly, especially for those who need inspiration on what to cook.

Built-in timer

Precision is key when it comes to cooking, and the Typhur Dome Air Fryer understands that. With its built-in timer feature, you can set the cooking time down to a second. No more overcooking or undercooking your meals. The air fryer will alert you when your dish is ready, ensuring that your food comes out perfectly each time.

Value

The Typhur Dome air fryer delivers excellent results, but it comes at a relatively high price, which still makes it a great deal. You can find the price details here: https://www.typhur.com/products/dome-air-fryer

Best Typhur Dome Air Fryer Recipes

Air fryer baked potatoes

Step up your potato game with this easy air fryer twice baked potatoes. Crispy edges, creamy centers, and a burst of flavor in every bite.

First, fry the potatoes in the Dome air fryer at 400°F for 45 minutes. Then, remove the cooked ones and mix them with the other ingredients. Finally, fill the potato skin and put it back in the air fryer for an extra 5 minutes, making sure to distribute the contents evenly.

Air fryer chicken wings

It just takes 14 minutes for the Typhur Dome Air Fryer to do its wonders when the operating temperature is set to 385°F (195°C).

Conclusion

The Typhur Dome Air Fryer stands out as one of the most innovative air fryers we’ve had the opportunity to test. It delivers exceptional cooking performance, remarkable temperature precision, and an overall positive user experience.