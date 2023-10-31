[Uncensored] Quiero Agua Video Original Como Puedo Verlo: Payaso Completo, Tiktok!

The article discusses Quiero Agua Video Original Como Puedo Verlo, and its Payaso Completo video on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Telegram, and TikTok.

Are you the person who is aware of the gangster fights and problems? Then, have you seen the Quiero Agua Video Original Como Puedo Verlo, which is going viral Worldwide?

This video is all about how a youngster is getting killed by a drug trafficking gang, and his frightened, creepy voice gives people chills. So, here in this article, we are going to discuss the incident in an elaborative manner.

About the Quiero Agua Video Original Como Puedo Verlo

Here, the keyword “Quiero Agua Video” refers to “I want water “and Como Puedo verlo means “how to see it.” The trending “I want water” video is all about how a youngster in his early 20s is abused and beaten to death by the clown hitman from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel group. Quiero Agua Original Twitter video is not available on the internet because it contains more disturbing visuals; thus, we can only see the images of the clown man who killed the boy.

Availability of Quiero Agua Payaso Video Completo

Here, the term “payaso” refers to the clown man; in the “Quiero Agua” video, the clown man is the one who brutally attacks the youngster without mercy. Due to heavy injuries, the young man asked for water, but even that was denied to him. Currently, the news is trending on YouTube, but the original full video has been removed from most of the websites. Because in that video, the young man’s face was filled with blood, and he was on the verge of dying.

Quiero Agua Original Twitter

Many Twitter users started searching for the background story of the” I want water” video and its original version. Still, the original video has been removed from the Twitter platform from the violence level on the video. Still, many Twitter accounts release the links, but they all seem completely fake.

Is it available on TikTok?

No, Quiero Agua video is not available on the TikTok platform since it violates all the necessary community guidelines. Moreover, this video was taken from 2019 to 2020. But presently, the news of Quiero Agua is trending on platforms like TikTok. The victim of the video was known as the Mexican Ghost Rider, who belonged to the rival team of CJNG and resided in Cotija, Michoacan State. As part of the problem between the two groups, the CJNG head clown man kidnapped the young man and brutally beat him.

Instagram reaction

The “I want water” video went viral on the Instagram platform as well. Even though the complete original was removed, the news of the young man spread like a forest fire, and most of the Instagram users shared their concern for the young man and expressed their hatred towards the clown man and their inhumane nature in treating other human beings.

Is it available on YouTube?

No, the original video has been removed from the platform currently. Many YouTubers are speaking up about the issue and how the young man was treated and killed so badly, and their videos are seeking justice for the victim.

Can we see the video on Telegram?

Some of the telegram channels have been created under the name “Quiero Agua Original Gore.” Still, upon opening the channels, we can see all the dead links, and most of the Telegram channel request that their users install the Tetrabox application to view the video, but it seems to be very suspicious.

Social media links

Not available

Conclusion

Thus, in this article, we have seen the trending clown hit man video and how he has killed a young man more brutally. Some of the gore websites claim to release the original Quiero Agua Payaso Video Completo on the internet. But most of the videos are suspicious. Hence, we request that everyone be more careful with those types of video links.

Disclaimer: This article deals with brutal killings and abuses.

