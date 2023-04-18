Is Dandelax Scam Or Legit {April} Check Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Dandelax.com Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Dandelax.com’s features and authenticity.

Are you adventurous and love to camp in wild with your family and friends? Did you browse Dandelax.com and find clearance sale camping products at high discounts and free shipping? But did you know Dandelax.com’s registrar is popular among scammers? Did you know that Dandelax.com’s server hosts several low-reviewed/rated websites?

Do not get carried over by Dandelax.com offers for United States customers. Please learn if Is Dandelax Scam or Legit?

Is Dandelax.com Legit?

Dandelax.com Creation: 7th/Feb/2023 at 7:00:00; new establishment.

Dandelax.com Age: 2-months and 12-days old.

Dandelax.com Last updated on: 2nd/Apr/2023 at 7:00:00; indicates business continuity

Dandelax.com Expiry: 7th/Feb/2024 at 7:00:00; indicates short life expectancy.

Dandelax.com life expectancy: expires within 9-months and 20-days.

Business ranking: 48.9%↓.

Spam Score: 2%↓.

Trust Score: 1%↓.

Phishing Score: 27%↑.

Malware Score: 19%↑.

Threat Profile: 27%↑.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 32%↑.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: Phoenix, AZ, USA.

Connection Security: Dandelax.com uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Status of Blacklisting: Dandelax.com is not blacklisted.

Dandelax Reviews of SSL Status: its IP 47.88.32.236 has Low-DV SSL certification for 84 days.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: PrivacyGuardian.org Llc services were used to hide details. However, company registered details show Mrs Lan Qi as person with significant control.

Backlinks: one DoFollow.

Brief:

Dandelax.com is young commercial website selling camping gear, utilities, and tents. It aims at providing camping lighting. However, its mission statement was stolen from lockehouse.com and several unauthentic websites, including snkndl.com, thesisbit.com, agonypair.com, adorelust.com, aloiva.com, Etc. Dandelax.com.com featured:

Camping Tent,

Camping Gear, and

Picnic Tools.

Features determining if Is Dandelax Scam or Legit:

Buy camping tents and tools at: https://dandelax.com/.

Price: between $12.99 to $740.00+.

Physical Address: Meledo Company Limited, 372 Southampton Row London Greater London UK-WC1BSHJ. Address is fake.

Company number: 11736866.

Guarantee: 30-day 100% money back.

Cancellation fee, Refund timeline, Carrier details, Mode of refund, Warranty, Contact person, Phone (or) Whatsapp number, Store locations, Cancellation and cookies Policy, Refunds Policy: unspecified

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Dandelax.com.

Email address: support@saludsun.com, email of different domain, saludsun.com, which does not exist!

Delivery Policy: Standard shipment is delivered within 15-days and costs $6.99, and express shipment within 8-days and costs $14.99; accounted to check Is Dandelax Scam or Legit?

Shipping Policy: Dandelax.com takes 3 to 7 days to process orders.

Tracking: not possible on Dandelax.com.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Dandelax.com.

Return Policy: Dandelax.com allows 30 days to return an order.

Exchanges: Only defective items reported within 5 days are eligible for returns.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Mode of Payment: PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, MastroCard, and Amex in 26+ global currencies.

Newsletters: published by Dandelax.com.

FAQ: not present on Dandelax.com.

Pros:

There are not many advantages of shopping from Dandelax.com, except that free shipment is offered on orders above $40

Cons determining Is Dandelax Scam or Legit:

Return authorization needs to be obtained before initiating returns

Difficult to contact Dandelax.com customer service

Dandelax.com allows ordering 999 quantities irrespective of stocks

PayPal option is not offered during checkout

Shipping fee erroneously gets added on orders above $40

Poor UI without categorization, searching, filtering, (or) sorting options

Reference to social media recommendations are based on products but not on items sold by Dandelax.com

Unrealistic discounts of up to 50% are offered

Customers Reviews:

Product reviews on Dandelax.com are yet to be rated. Dandelax.com does not support blogging. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as website and YouTube Dandelax Reviews pertain to older version of website, because until few days ago, Dandelax.com was selling clothing and baby products but suddenly changed its product line to camping equipment.

Social media links and relationships:

Dandelax.com is not present on social media. Social media links mentioned on Dandelax.com are static.

Conclusion:

Dandelax.com Seems illigitimate due to poor trust, DA, business, suspicion, Alexa, phishing, malware, and threat scores. Click here to learn more about Phishing. Saludsun.com domain does not exist, and Meledo Company Limited was registered under directorship of Liyun Fan from Shenzhen, China. Click here to read about credit card fraud, as Meledo Co. Ltd. is suspected to be shell company supporting several fraudulent e-stores!

Is Dandelax.com Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. Who is registrar of Dandelax.com?

NameSilo LLC.

2Q. How much is speed of Dandelax.com?

A load time of 1.40 seconds, 81% D-performance grade, is considered fast.

3Q. Dandelax.com uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 and 912b084acf0c18a753f6d62e25a75f5a targeting ns2.dnsowl.com(IP 162.159.27.130) and ns1.dnsowl.com(IP 162.159.27.173).

4Q. Who is ISP of Dandelax.com?

AliCloud, USA.

5Q. How much is visitors’ count of Dandelax.com?

Zero visitors.