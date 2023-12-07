Paxful Wallet Venmo Scam – Check Legitimacy!

You can learn everything there is to know about the Paxful Wallet Venmo Scam on this page, which also explains What Paxful Wallet is.

Have you noticed the many kinds of scams that are occurring in the markets, such as bank account theft and cryptocurrency scams? We have a similar fraud here that also involves cryptocurrency. Are you aware of the Venmo scams that are impacting a lot of users in the United States?

This article on the Paxful Wallet Venmo Scam will tell you all you need to know about it and teach you how to spot these kinds of scams.

A con artist may obtain access to your friend’s Venmo account, get in touch with you, and demand a loan. After sending the money, you learn that your friend’s identity was stolen, and they never requested any. Thieves frequently take on false identities and utilize these personas to deceive other victims into parting with money and private information.

Across all of your devices, the Paxful wallet is practical, secure, and simple to use. With a few clicks, you may transfer or receive Bitcoin, effortlessly manage your funds, and top up using our peer-to-peer marketplace.

Enjoy the flexibility of purchasing or selling Bitcoin in more than 300 ways. Liberty Access your funds safely from any location at any time.

Venmo has been the app of choice for quick, secure, and friendly payments between friends since 2009. This is the app where getting settled feels like meeting up with friends and where having money strengthens rather than strains relationships.

Registration date of the website- 26th December 2008

The expiration date of the website is 26 December 2023.

Domain Blacklist Status- Not detected by any blocklist engine

HTTPS Connection- Valid HTTPS Found

The trust score of this platform is 100/100.

This website accepts convenient “get the funds back” payment options.

The certificate issued by SSL is up to date.

This is a (very) old webpage.

DNSFilter says this website is secure.

According to Flashstart, there is no malware or phishing on this page.

The website owner is hiding their name on WHOIS by employing a service.

The Paxful Wallet Venmo Scam has resulted in inadequate evaluations for this website.

Based on 79 reviews, Venmo has a 1.32-star rating, meaning that most users are typically unhappy with their purchases. The most common grievances raised by Venmo reviewers are related to bank accounts, business days, and customer support. Among money transfer websites, Venmo is ranked 164th. Find out how to recover your money from PayPal fraud.

Hi @flashbuoyanz. Paxful is not a scam. If you're having issues with your recent wallet transaction, send us more details via DM, such as your Paxful username, transaction hash/ID, and wallet address to which you sent your BTC. We'll wait for your response. https://t.co/opPpgdaDX7 — Paxful (@paxful) April 23, 2023

To sum up, the Paxful Wallet Venmo Scam exposes the dangers of using cryptocurrencies for transactions, especially when using Venmo. It highlights how crucial security procedures and alertness are in digital finance. To safeguard themselves against identity theft and financial fraud, users need to be cautious, double-check transactions, and be aware of Credit card scams on this website.

