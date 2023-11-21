{Watch Video} Victory Liner 7805 Accident Real Video English: Details On Actual Clip

This post on Victory Liner 7805 Accident Real Video English will give you full-fledged details on Actual Video and Real Video Ling.

Do you know about the Victory Liner 7805 accident? Have you watched the video? Victory Liner 7805 Accident Real Video English is getting viral on the internet. Many people on social media are discussing the viral video. People from Thailand are shocked and scared after watching the viral video. If you are unaware of the incident that happened in the Victory Liner bus, then kindly read the full post.

Victory Liner 7805 Accident Real Video English

On 15 November, an incident took place in Bayan ng Caranglan, Nueva Ecija inside the Victory Liner bus when two people suddenly stood from their seats and came forward with the guns in their hands. They then shot two people sitting in the front seat of the bus. The shooter then went out of the bus. The video of this whole incident was recorded in the cameras. The video went viral on social media platforms.

As soon as the video was uploaded online, it started spreading on many platforms. The real video is available on social media platforms where the whole incident can be observed. We did not find any details about the suspect of the shooting. The suspects were two people with masks on their faces.

Where to find the 7805 Victory Liner Accident Actual Video?

The video of the Victory Liner bus incident was recorded and uploaded on social media. We have spotted a similar video on many accounts on Twitter which is considered the actual video of the Victory Liner bus shooting incident. The 7805 Victory Liner Accident Actual Video is available on Twitter. Many of the Twitter accounts have posted the video of the incident in which two people with guns killed two victims sitting in the front seat of the bus. The actual video of the incident can be found on Twitter and YouTube.

Victory Liner 7805 Accident Real Video Ling

The link to the viral video will be posted in this article. You can directly search the video on platforms such as Twitter or YouTube. However, if you need the link to the video you can see the content ahead. Kindly don’t watch the video if you are faint-hearted.

Who are the victims of the attack?

The shooters shot two people sitting in the front seat of the bus. The victims identified as Gloria Mendoza Quillano who was 60 years old and Arman Bautista who was 55 years old. They lived together.

Social Media Links

Twitter:

WARNING: VIOLENT CONTENT

Dalawang katao ang binaril ng hindi pa nakikilalang mga suspek ngayong araw Nobyembre 15 sa Bayan ng Caranglan, Nueva Ecija habang lulan ng Victory Bus Liner. pic.twitter.com/yyFH0fl8jD — MNLtoday.ph (@MNLtoday) November 16, 2023

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this article here on Victory Liner 7805 Accident Real Video Ling, the accident of Victory Liner took place on 15 November in Bayan ng Caranglan, Nueva Ecija. Two people were shot dead by the suspects who were in the Victory Liner bus. The video of the incident was also recorded and the full video is available. The video shows that two people on the bus came forward and went out of the bus after killing two people sitting in the front seats. You can visit this link to grab details on the Victory Liner incident.

What are your opinions on this post? Please tell us your thoughts in the reply box.

Disclaimer: The video of the Victory Liner incident is available on many online platforms. The video should not be watched by people who are faint-hearted.

