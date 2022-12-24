The Top 8 Video Marketing Mistakes to Avoid

Video marketing is booming, and it’s only getting more popular. Video is so compelling that Google has dedicated an entire unit of its search algorithm to detecting and rewarding sites that use video content.

But with great power comes great responsibility, which means if you’re going to leverage the power of videos in your marketing strategy, you have to be sure you’re doing it right. After all, what good is a marketing strategy that focuses exclusively on high-quality videos? If you’re not careful, video marketing can be an easy trap for any small business or brand-new marketer to fall into at first glance.

It appears harmless and user-friendly, but once you start trying to do it consistently, it becomes easy to lose track of time and make many mistakes along the way.

Video Marketing Mistake No. 1: You’re Trying to Be Everything to Everyone

Videos are a fantastic medium for acquiring new leads and audiences for your brand or products. However, be careful not to try to be everything to everyone with your videos. Many brands and businesses want to use video because they know it’s a fantastic medium for connecting with new customers and building brand awareness.

Still, they want to do it in a way that gives their target audience a reason to come back. But if you try to cover too much in a single video, you will likely leave your audience wanting more.

So instead, choose one or two topics at the center of your brand’s message and focus exclusively on those topics. Trust your audience to be interested in what you have to say, and trust yourself to find an exciting and engaging way to say it.

Video Marketing Mistake No. 2: You’re Copying What Works for Other Brands

When you’re just getting used to video marketing, you may attempt to catch up with the rest of the industry and copy another brand’s video strategy. And while it’s wise to learn from others and see what works, you can’t forget to stay true to your unique brand.

It is easy to see how influential other brands are with video marketing and start trying to copy their strategy. You may even tell yourself that the best way to get started is to “rip off” the best practices of others first.

But the problem with trying to “rip off” someone else’s video strategy is that it’s all too easy to end up with something that’s “rushed” and “hammered together” as a “copy-paste” effort.

What’s more, you risk losing sight of what makes your brand unique and special and what makes your customers unique and special. So instead, it’s better to focus on improving your video strategy and strategy for creating great video content based on your unique brand strengths.

This will help you achieve a higher level of video marketing success than you’d get by copying someone else’s video strategy.

Video Marketing Mistake No. 3: You’re Using the Same Music Every Time

Video marketing is great for getting your brand heard and creating new content. But every time you try to create a new video, you must make sure you’re using different music.

Trust me; your audience will notice if you keep using the same song in your videos, and it will start to lose its impact. To avoid this, create a library of stock music you can use for your videos.

Then, once you have a few different tracks in your library, you can start changing the track from scene to scene to create a fresh and engaging feel for each new video. Therefore will also make it harder for your audience to notice if you’re copying the same music in each video because your audience will start to hear the same song in multiple videos.

That way, you’ll be less likely to make mistakes with your video marketing in this regard.

Video Marketing Mistake No. 4: You Don’t Have Clear Branding

When you’re first getting used to video marketing, it’s easy to focus on the strategy and tactics of your videos without thinking about how they relate to your brand, resulting in a confusing video strategy that’s unclear to your audience.

You want to ensure that your video strategy is clear and that your brand comes through clearly in your videos, whether through your brand’s voice, tone, and personality creating the videos and editing. However, suppose you don’t have a clear video strategy. In that case, your audience will have trouble figuring out what your videos are trying to relay, and it could make it harder for your brand to spread its message, appeal to new customers, or retain existing ones.

Video Marketing Mistake No. 5: Your Videos are Too Long

You know that it’s crucial to shortening your videos, but you also need to ensure they aren’t too long. The way you can make sure your videos aren’t too long is to make sure that each video you create is on a specific topic.

For example, if you find yourself including filler content in some of your videos, ask yourself if that content is necessary for the video’s primary purpose. Likewise, if you’re creating videos that go on too long, you need to take a step back, look at your video strategy, and ensure everything falls perfectly in place. If it is, you need to adjust your strategy to make it shorter.

Video Marketing Mistake No. 6: You Have High Price Videos and Low Price Videos

You’ve probably noticed many high-quality videos if you’ve carefully watched what’s been working in the video marketing world. But, unfortunately, there are a lot of low-quality videos out there, too.

To avoid falling into this trap, you need to remember that you don’t want only to create high-quality videos. Likewise, you don’t want to have a “good” video strategy that only uses low-quality videos or a “bad” strategy that only uses high-quality videos.

Instead, you want to use a mixed strategy combining low-quality and high-quality videos to create the best possible video marketing strategy.

Video Marketing Mistake No. 7: Your Videos Lack an Audience Orientation Loop

When you’re first used to video marketing, it’s easy to forget to include an audience orientation loop in your videos. An orientation loop is a series of critical questions you ask your audience and then answer in your videos.

An orientation loop helps your audience orient themselves in your videos and also helps you orient yourself as you watch your videos, too. The best way to ensure your videos have an orientation loop is to ensure that each video you create has a clear purpose that’s intended to help your audience learn something new.

Video Marketing Mistake no 8: You Don’t have a Compelling Landscape Picture

Finally, you don’t want to forget about your landscape picture. As you begin to use video for marketing, you’ll want to ensure that you’re paying attention to your landscape picture. Your landscape picture is the image that fills the screen on your website or in your social media posts that helps to direct your viewers from one point to another. It