{Watch Video Link} Video San Jose de la Mariquina: Know Death in Homicidio, Asesinato Hoy!

What does the Video San Jose de la Mariquina Shows?

A violent murder took place in the street of San Jose de la Mariquina. Reportedly, a man murdered and stabbed his brother to death. The viral footage is so spine-chilling that it went viral within a night. Allegedly, the murderer is the brother of the victim. The incident completely horrified the surrounding people.

The police officer stated that the murderer is now arrested and under their custody. We didn’t share the original San Jose de la Mariquina Homicidio video as it contains cruelty and violence. The bystanders requested the murderer to stop his brutal act and even recorded the whole crime. Later, the murder footage circulated on the online platforms.

Who is the Culprit in the Video?

The culprit is identified as the resident of San Jose de la Mariquina. The police officers didn’t reveal any personal details of the criminal. Also, the unfortunate victim of the case is his brother, and the murder occurred due to family disputes.

More Updates on Asesinato San Jose de la Mariquina Hoy!

The police officers stated the criminal slit his brother’s neck and stabbed him uninterruptedly. The victim suffered more than 40 stab injuries. The incident took place in daylight in the middle of the street. Sources claim that the nearby people even begged the culprit to stop his violent activity.

The Asesinato San Jose de la Mariquina Hoy news grabbed the headlines instantly for its unbelievable content. Police immediately started investigating the matter, caught the culprit, and charged for preventive detention. Carlio Toha, the area minister, later visited the crime scene and stated that the murder took place due to some family issues.

Reason for San Jose de la Mariquina Homicidie!

After a thorough investigation, the police officer stated that the murder occurred due to a family dispute. Allegedly, the culprit’s brother physically abused his girlfriend, which made him conduct the crime. Thus, the murderer is now facing charges under the preventive detention laws.

Weapons Recovered from the Crime Scene!

After the Death in San Jose de la Mariquina incident, police authorities started their instant investigation into the matter. The police officer found a butterfly-shaped knife, which the murderer used to assassinate the victim. Later, the police officer stated that it was a crime of homicide as it involved cruelty and intentions.

Death in San Jose de la Mariquina Incident!

A brutal murder and death incident recorded videos are circulating on social media sites. On 9th November 2023, this murder happened in the San Jose de la Mariquina streets. The public even begged the murderer to stop his continuous stabbing. But the murderer didn’t stop and stabbed him until the victim died.

🔴Brutal ataque con arma blanca acabó con la vida de una persona en San José de la Mariquinahttps://t.co/OflYW4X2Cs #ValdiviaCL pic.twitter.com/COKpkVRjWH — Informa Al Minuto (@InformaAlMinuto) November 10, 2023

Sujeto asesina a sangre fría, con varias puñaladas y en la vía pública a hombre en sector de Mariquinahttps://t.co/Di6uiJ45q1 — BioBioChile (@biobio) November 10, 2023

Conclusion

The Video San Jose de la Mariquina gives some usual footage of a recent violent incident. We request all the netizens to stop circulating violent content. Watch the attached San Jose de le murder case video for more clarity on the trending news.

