[Updated] Vote This Bird Com 2023: Crucial Details On Votethisbird Portal!

Is there a buzz about an exciting bird competition uniting countries? Recent news from the United States sheds light on a special event in New Zealand. People are actively engaged, casting votes for their preferred birds.

Many residing here are avid fans of the unique birds in their habitats, making this event a famous affair, eagerly anticipating the winner. The Vote This Bird com 2023 campaign aims to determine the top bird 2023, drawing substantial interest and participation.

Details on Vote This Bird com 2023

On a recent episode of Last Week Tonight, the renowned talk show host John Oliver dedicated time to discussing the Bird of the Century competition in New Zealand. Oliver passionately advocated for his favored bird, pūteketeke, which led to the trending news.

Voting for the Bird of the Century competition in 2023 is conducted through votethisbird.com. This site campaigns for The Bird of the Century competition participant, Puteketeke Bird. The competition sees various native New Zealand birds vying for the top spot.

Votethisbird com is a significant marking of the event held by Forest and Bird’s centenary. You are allowed to vote for your favorites among the participants.

More details on the Bird of the Century competition

The event started on Monday, October 30th, at 9 am and is now expected to end on Sunday, November 12th, at 5 pm. The winners will be announced on Monday, November 13th.

This platform allows participants to select up to five native birds of their choice, arranging them by preference. The verification process involves submitting your email and name for confirmation. However, is votethisbird.com safe to vote? Let’s find out.

Legitimacy details on Votethis bird.com

Website name: votethisbird.com

The site receives a 66 percent trust score

The site is just four months old

Registration of this site is 20th June 2023

It was last updated on 20th June 2023

The site will expire on 20 June 2024

The site has a valid SSL and HTTP certificate.

Despite being a newly developed site, it appears to be low-risk. The only official platform for voting in the Bird of the Century competition 2023 is available. Votethisbird com redirects to the official site with just one click. Hence, it is safe to vote here.

John Oliver’s Bird Advocacy

On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver energetically promoted the pūteketeke, injecting humor and heartfelt backing.

He discussed the Bird of the Century contest’s value and past controversies, urging support for the pūteketeke. With its quirky features, like carrying babies on its back, Oliver made a plea for viewers to vote before the competition ends.

His excitement stirred interest, reaching a vast audience through Last Week Tonight and Votethis bird.com, encouraging people worldwide to vote for their preferred bird.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the high-class Bird of the Century competition brought incredible enthusiasm and provoked everyone to participate. John Oliver’s avid support for the pūteketeke made a big difference, getting people worldwide interested.

Votethisbird.com, despite being new, proved safe and legit for voting. This site redirected to the official voting page, providing a secure place for people to vote.

Did you vote for your favorite in Vote This Bird com 2023? Share your choice with us in the comments.

