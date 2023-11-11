Woletsky Ira Obituary: Explore His Biography Along With Details Of Age, Parents, Net worth, Height

Woletsky Ira Obituary says his Age, Parents, Height & more. Know more about his Net Worth below.

About Woletsky Ira Obituary

Since 1984, Ira Woletsky has worked at Suffolk Paediatrics. He graduated from St. Georges University School of Medicine with an M.D. and from Colgate University with a B.A. He has 41 years of experience as a pediatrician. Woletsky, MD, is a seasoned medical professional. Ira’s Age was 69 years. Both telehealth appointments and new patients are welcomed in his office.

Tragically, the medical community laments the untimely death of renowned pediatrician Dr. Ira Woletsky, who was headquartered in New York, along with his Parents and friends. Dr. Woletsky departs with an impact that goes beyond his remarkable medical career. He is renowned for his extraordinary generosity and unshakable dedication to the welfare of children. A funeral service for Dr. Ira Woletsky is scheduled on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Contributions to Paediatric Medicine

Dr. Woletsky made more contributions to pediatric medicine than just his academic accomplishments. His extensive background, which covered multiple decades, showed that he was a committed practitioner who constantly prioritized his younger patients’ health. Height and more details are mentioned below.

In addition to appreciating his medical knowledge, his friends and coworkers found him to be a distinctive and amusing man who was always up for a good joke. His competence and friendly demeanor made him an admired individual in the health community.

Wiki

Name: Woletsky Ira

Age: 69 years

Year of birth: 1954

Died on: November 9, 2023

Career: Paediatrician

Lives at West Islip, New York, United States

Height: unknown

Weight: Unknown

Parents: unknown

Net worth: unknown

The Suffolk community went into sorrow, joined by friends and family, as word of Dr. Woletsky’s passing circulated. His exact cause of death is still unknown because the family has not made any formal information available to the public.

Funeral arrangements and obituary:

A funeral service for Dr. Ira Woletsky is scheduled at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. 1225 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 is the address. Instead of flowers, the family and Parents have requested donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude, Memphis, TN 38105. Height & More of Ira is on the page.

Biography of Woletsky Ira

Paediatrician Dr. Ira Woletsky, MD, has 42 years of expertise and practices in West Islip, New York. From St. Georges University School of Medicine, they received their diploma. They work out at Practise right now. Dr. Woletsky has been evaluated 11 times and has an overall patient score of 4.2/5. Both telehealth appointments and fresh patients are welcome at the clinic. Dr. Woletsky is an insurance plan acceptor. The Biography of Ira is explained on the page.

Conclusion

As per online sources, Woletsky Ira was a famous pediatrician in the West slip. People love his kind nature towards the children. Ira died on November 9 unexpectedly. The reason for the death is not revealed on social media platforms. His Age was 69 years. People are in deep sorrow after learning about his loss. Know more on Woletsky Ira online.

