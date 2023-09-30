Dazzling Love: 5 Women’s Wedding Bands That Are Too Good to Be True 

A matchless physical representation of love, a wedding band is an enduring symbol of the promises and vows shared by two romantic partners. This piece of jewelry has been around for centuries and has stood the test of time because even today, wedding bands or wedding rings are supremely popular around the world. Today, let us discover a treasure trove of wedding bands for women and discuss our top five picks.

An introduction to wedding bands for women

Like we said above, a wedding ring is not just another jewelry accessory; it is a timeless symbol of love that people wear on their ring finger. Typically round in shape, the form of a wedding band signifies the unending circle of life or the couple’s journey together.

Wedding bands are available in a massive array of designs, styles, makes, and price ranges, making it tough for any to-be bride to find the perfect one that complements her personality, character, needs, aesthetic choices, and budget. And to top it all, we strongly believe that every wedding ring should be unique in the way it represents the wearer’s story and means something to them.

The role of wedding bands in marriage traditions

The tradition of exchanging wedding bands began a long time ago. In several western countries, including Europe and America, this practice is supposed to symbolize the uniting of two souls who are deeply in love with each other.

In some eastern countries – India, for instance – the practice of exchanging wedding rings is generally accompanied by many other religious practices and rituals, such as circling around a holy fire, tying knots, and chanting certain prayers during the wedding ceremony.

In the United States, the wedding ring is generally worn on the ring finger of the left hand, a practice that is said to have been derived from the ancient Romans. Apparently, it was believed that the fourth finger of your left hand contained the much debated “vein of love” – a vein that goes straight from the ring finger to your heart!

Gorgeous women’s wedding band designs – Our top 5 picks

At A.JAFFE, our extensive online catalog will show you an elaborate mix of modern, traditional, vintage, and classic wedding bands for women. Since we know this massive range of options can be overwhelming, we decided to ask our in-house experts what they thought were the top five wedding band designs. Here are the results:

Graceful, elegant, eternal

Stunning, timeless, and an evergreen classic, the “Grace” wedding ring is the perfect foil to any engagement ring. With pave diamonds lining the sleek band, this wedding ring is ideal for brides who prefer delicate, elegant, and timeless jewelry.

Nothing beats the vintage charm

If you, too, are into vintage beauty (like our in-house team), you are sure to fall in love with our vintage wedding band that features really intricate craftsmanship and a design that is inspired by the era gone by. If that unmistakable vintage charm is what you are after, there is nothing better than A.JAFFE’s vintage-inspired wedding bands for women.

Love that lasts an eternity

What is better than a ring that personifies eternal love, just like the relationship you share with your partner? The eternity wedding ring features an endless row of tiny diamonds all around the band, giving it a complete look that is truly brilliant. This continuous row of diamonds represents the infinite love shared by two partners and that is why we think this is one of the best choices for women’s wedding bands.

Silent luxury

Luxury and wedding bands go hand in hand. When it comes to that once in a lifetime opportunity to buy a wedding ring for yourself, you definitely do not want to compromise on the luxury aspect. And that is where the modern, minimalistic, and luxurious “luxe” wedding band comes into the picture. With a subtle design that features sparkling diamonds in a channel setting, the luxe band is ultramodern and truly sophisticated, making it the perfect choice for the modern bride.

Pave with a literal twist

For those who do not mind taking the route less travelled, the pave crisscross band is a really cool albeit experimental choice. With a jaw-dropping blend of diamond bands that are put together in a crisscross setting, this pave-set ring is guaranteed to make heads turn.

Choosing the right size and fit for your wedding band

This is where a lot of people tend to take things quite casually, but we cannot underline the importance of selecting the perfect size and fit for your wedding band. Since a wedding band is a substantial investment, you must ensure that you get every aspect of this piece of jewelry right in the first go.

In terms of sizing, it is important that you measure your ring size at different times of the day because your finger expands and contracts naturally depending on what phase of the day it is. We recommend visiting your nearest jeweler to get it measured professionally so there is no scope for doubt. Getting the size or fit right is critical because comfort is paramount when it comes to daily wear jewelry.

It is equally essential that you also consider aspects such as your chosen wedding band’s width, type of base metal used in the ring, and the difference in size and fit that any customization makes.

Shop luxury wedding bands for women at A.JAFFE

Where you buy your wedding ring from is almost as important as the ring design itself! And that is why so many people trust A.JAFFE for their luxury jewelry needs. Our 125+ years of experience and stellar track record stands testimony to the fact that we are a brand that never compromises on quality and craftsmanship.

With a lifelong warranty on all our products, you can rest assured that we will always be here for you. Since a wedding band is something that you put your heart, soul, effort, time, energy, and money into, we ensure that we pour just as much love into it while designing it for you. Explore our exquisite selection of women’s wedding bands and take your pick today!