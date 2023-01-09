Write for Us Travel: Learn Key Guideines & Benefits!

Follow this article, and you will learn some new and improved information that will help you to learn about Write for Us Travel.

Are you looking for reputed platforms where you want to post your travel blog? Do you have any experience doing guest posting? Want to share your views with our audience?

Before you post your guest on Dodbuzz and connect with your thoughts to our audience, we suggest you follow some of our guidelines to create appropriate Write for Us Travel guest posts. We recommend you focus on this writing and check all the information in detail to become a successful writer.

About Dodbuzz:

Dodbuzz has been working over the web for multiple years, and we also have good knowledge of travel guest posting and other types of writing. Some of the types of writing formats that we mainly use for our writers are as follows:



News articles help us to provide information about trending incidents like the net worth of celebrities, accidents of a person and sports news, etc. This information can be found in this segment.



Website reviews help us determine the legitimacy of any particular portal by describing various information like Specification, PROS, CONS, etc., allowing viewers to get the authentic information.

In this article, we judge a product in various ways and help our viewers get authentic information on whether to purchase it online.

Cryptocurrency: In this format we suggest viewers invest in the best currency to make profit by investing

We plan to add travel blogs on our website; writers need to learn some Write for Us + Travel guidelines.

Guidelines required for Travel blogs;

Your Travel guest post must be hundred percent unique and error-free.

Try to maintain the word limit of your guest post within 500 to 1000 words.

Guest posts must be written in simple language and avoid complex words.

Content must pass Grammarly, and the score must be at least 98%

We recommend that the writers check their content on the Copyscape premium tool.

Content must contain multiple subheadings, which will help attract customer focus and more traffic to your website.

Instead of providing promotional content to your Travel Write for Us guest post, try to add some informative statements.

We do not accept more than 5% passive voices in our guest posts, always writing in an active voice.

The keyword density of your content must be between 0.75 to 1 per cent.

The spam score must be 1 to 3 per cent.

The article will contain 2 do-follow links and 2 no follow links.

Writers must add external links once they complete 80% of their travel guest posts.

The external link must be highlighted in bold and green color.

To make content more exciting, we suggest writers use bullet points.

Writers need to follow all the SEO guidelines to create optimized content.

These are some essential guidelines we want our viewers to follow to provide appropriate guest posting. Now continue this article and learn about the advantages of guest posting.

Benefits of Travel Write for Us:

Know some of the following benefits writers can easily achieve after posting on Dodbuzz; now read some benefits we have posted here below.



Through posting guest articles with us, your content may improve its position on SERP.

Posting articles on Dodbuzz will help to attract more traffic.

Guest posting on our portal will provide quality backlinks, and hence it will improve your website performance.

The keyword that you select for a guest post will rank automatically.

Topics that Write for Us + Travel blog must have:

Some of the common topics have been added in the form of suggestions, we want writers to have a look, and they can also use these topics in their travel guest posting.



Places to visit in the time of January.

Top ten places to visit.

Find out the specialty of the place where you are traveling.

Best books for gathering travel information.

Packages while traveling to a new destination.

How to contact Dodbuzz?

After reading all the guidelines and benefits of guest posting, if you think you can create it, please share your sample article in our email ID advertisement.dodbuzz@gmail.com. After verifying all the details, our team will revert you within 24 hours.

Final Verdict:

Dodbuzz has been offering various articles worldwide; writers can start posting their Write for Us Travel by following our terms and conditions and understanding the benefits. If you still are confident and want more facts regarding the Travel guest blog then do click here.