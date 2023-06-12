How to Write the Methodology Section in a Research Paper

When you perform research in your college or university, it does not only serve the purpose of sharing knowledge, but is also meant to provide answers to the open-ended questions of previous research works on related topics. These answers are provided with credible evidence, the validity of which is evaluated in the methodology section of the research paper.

This methodology explains the research approach and the data collection methods and describes a writer’s interpretation. Writing this part requires continuous practice to master. This is why beginners are more bound to struggle while structuring this part of the research paper.

In this article, however, we have discussed the basic structure of the research approach with a step-by-step guide.

STEP 1: Explain the “What” and “Why” of the Research Approach

Begin by introducing the aim and scope of the tools and elements used in the research methodology. Describe what issue you have addressed and what you aim to ascertain by the scope of the study. Give some explanations for the unanswered questions of the previous studies. Present some strong claims to establish a relationship between those research gaps and your opinions about them. These arguments are then simplified further by mentioning what type of data you intend to produce from your experiment. Is the discerned information qualitative and/or quantitative? Is it collected first hand or second hand? Does it have dependent parameters or independent ones?

After answering these questions, you have to provide reasons as to why you preferred these tools of methodology over others. As recommended by PenMyEssays, justify how the selected research method was able to answer your thesis question. State what other factor did you had to consider while making your research choices. Lastly, explain how unbiased your interpretation is, provided by the validity of the research scope.

STEP 2: Explain the Instruments Used in the Study

There are various ways you can obtain information for your research. Either you can surf through different internet sources and physical manuscripts, or you can conduct first-hand research of your own. In the former situation, you are conducting passive research. Whereas, in the latter situation, you are conducting a primary investigation.

Therefore, the next step gives you space to identify and explain the types of tools and instruments you have used in your experiment. The sampling could be done through surveys, questionnaires, demonstrations, interviews, or by studying existing data. Keep note that if you are stating facts and figures from a pre-existing experiment, you have to give appropriate credit to the original researcher. If the source is left unacknowledged it can cause an issue of plagiarism.

STEP 3: Explain the Type of Research Method Used

The above-mentioned data-collecting techniques are classified into either of the methods – qualitative or quantitative. How you assessed the collected data is explained in this step of the methodology section. Suppose, you decide to write my paper online by penmypaper. If you chose a quantitative method, state the name of the statistical software you have used in your analysis, what different variables you have considered, and what type of hypothetical tests you have conducted, like z-test, chi square test, t-test, etc.

On the other hand, if you have worked with qualitative methods, your description will be more language-based, without any technicality. You can explain how you have approached your subjects to gain relevant data. Discuss how you have decoded and examined the data. If you have included any pre-existing data, then explain its relevance with your arguments.

In some cases, you may have to use both qualitative and quantitative methods of data collection. In such scenarios, write about the incorporation of both approaches by maintaining a comprehensible order.

STEP 4: Examine Your Methodological Choices

The answer to why you have conducted certain experiments is provided in this part of the research methodology. There may be other particular test methods similar to that you have chosen. Explain how those approaches weren’t suitable for your experiment. Justify how your selected methods were able to serve your objectives. There may also have some limitations to your examinations, like some variables might have been missing. Despite the incomplete data available, it is worth mentioning what made you carry on your research with that test method anyway.

Aside from these research aspects, keep references to similar types of existing research data. It will help you assess between the existing outcome and what you have ascertained. This can strengthen your discourse as well.

Be mindful of the fact, that in the methodology section, only the details of the experiments conducted are described without contemplating the results. Anything about the perceived outcome is elucidated in the next section of findings and analysis.

Also, remember the requirements of your research paper and your audience. Write more on the section in which you are asked to emphasize more. Be clear about what the instruction says. If confused, pay for research papers or get advice from your instructors. Writing about the research methodology can be an extensive task. Do not make it discursive unnecessarily. Your approach should be definite.