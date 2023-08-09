Zhi Alan Cheng Linkedin: What Did He Do? Explore Complete Information On His Education, And Recorded Video

The post elaborates information on Zhi Alan Cheng LinkedIn. Read out this post till last.

Do you know Zhi Alan Cheng? Do you know why he is trending? Zhi Alan Cheng is a former doctor in one of the famous medical centers of the United States. Zhi Alan Cheng LinkedIn profile has been searched by many people after the news about his charges was broadcast on television news channels.

Let’s know the full details on Zhi Alan Cheng.

Where to find Zhi Alan’s LinkedIn profile?

Zhi Alan Cheng is a former doctor of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Zhi came to the news after he was accused of several crimes. Zhi Alan used to work as a doctor in a New York hospital. In December 2022, he was accused of several inappropriate activities. Many people are finding his linkdln profile. As per our research, Zhi Alan’s Linkdln profile is unavailable.

What did Zhi Alan Cheng MD do?

Zhi Alan Cheng was a doctor in a prominent hospital in New York. On Monday, Zhi Alan was leveled with fifty charges related to women’s assault. Initially, Zhi”s ex-girlfriend had accused him of filming her assault video. After this, the police started an investigation and found several videos belonging to attacks and assaults on many women.

Zhi Alan was arrested after a woman accused him of using illegal medicines and forcefully making physical relations with her at his apartment. He was also accused of filming the explicit act he did with the women. Some videos include Dr Zhi Alan Cheng doing a physical act with a 47-year-old patient and a 19-year-old patient while they were unconscious.

Are videos of assault available?

As per the online sources, Cheng had recorded the video of him doing assault on several female patients. The footage has been found by the investigators in which Cheng was seen assaulting different women at different places like his apartment, hospital. Though the videos were spotted by the police they were not uploaded on any platform.

We did not find the videos related to Zhi Alan Cheng’s assault on any platform. Though the news regarding his arrest and charges is spread on platforms such as Reddit.

Read More – {Updated Today} Did Alan Jackson Pass Away: Did He Die Or Still Alive? Check Complete Facts On His Death Rumour

Education of Zhi Alan Cheng

Zhi Alan Cheng completed his medical education at Albany Medical School in 2016. He received the medical licence in New York in June 2020 as per the online reports. Zhi Alan Cheng was a gastroenterologist in a popular medical center in New York.

Disclaimer: The information posted in this article is collected from different trusted sources.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post here, Cheng was arrested in December 2022 and was leveled with charges in August 2023. Visit this post for details on Zhi Alan Cheng.

Zhi Alan Cheng has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women and filming videos of the attacks on his unconscious alleged victims.https://t.co/D4a8esvtfb — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 8, 2023

Did you like this post? Share your views in the comment box.

Zhi Alan Cheng Education: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Who is Zhi Alan Cheng?

Ans. As per sources, Zhi Alan Cheng is a former doctor of a well-known health center in NY. He is leveled with several charges of assault and forceful explicit activities.

Q2. In which medical center did Zhi Alan Cheng work?

Ans. Zhi Alan Cheng used to work in NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital before he got terminated from his role.

Q3. What did Zhi Alan Cheng do?

Ans. As per sources, Zhi Alan Cheng had assaulted and did inappropriate activities with several patients in the hospital and his apartment while they were unconscious.

Q4. Is Zhi Alan Cheng LinkedIn available?

Ans. Several people are searching for Zhi Alan Cheng profile on Linkdln but as per our research, we couldn’t find his Linkdln profile.

Also Read – [death news] Alan Jackson Passed Away November 2022: Did He Die Or Alive? Checkout The Trending Facts!