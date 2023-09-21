3 Tips for Men to Take Care of Their Hair, Skin, and Nails

As a man, you should know that there’s nothing wrong with wanting to take care of your appearance. Doing so can positively influence the way others perceive you and the way you perceive yourself. A sense of confidence and self-esteem often accompanies a sharp appearance. So don’t worry that improving your looks means you’re indulging in mere vanity.

If you’ve never developed a self-care routine before, you may be at a loss for where to start. The good news is that there are three areas of your body you can focus on that will yield disproportionate results. Taking care of your hair, skin, and nails will do a lot of work toward improving your overall appearance. Read on to learn three tips to help you do just that.

1. Address Any Medical Issues Upfront

When thinking about how to improve your appearance, first consider what areas need it most. Perhaps you’re struggling with hair loss, for example, as many men do. Or maybe you’re prone to outbreaks of acne, or your nails are chipped and brittle. Different medications exist that target these issues exactly and have proved effective for millions.

Finasteride is a medication that addresses hair loss by limiting your body’s conversion of the hormone testosterone into the hormone dihydrotestosterone. DHT binds to your hair follicles, causing them to shrink and wither, which leads to balding. Minoxidil increases the flow of blood to the scalp, bringing vital nutrients and oxygen that contribute to hair regrowth. These medications can be highly effective taken either individually or in tandem.

Benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and topical retinoids are three kinds of effective acne medication. Benzoyl peroxide targets bacteria on the surface of your skin that can lead to acne. Salicylic acid is a similar medication that’s particularly effective at treating blackheads. Retinoids, derived from vitamin A, are stronger and thus require a prescription. They promote skin cell turnover and regeneration, thereby helping improve skin texture and appearance as they combat blemishes.

Finally, if your nails appear discolored, brittle, or thickened, you may have an infection. Such infections could be bacterial or fungal in nature, meaning you’ll be prescribed an oral antibiotic or an antifungal medication. Antifungal drugs can either be taken orally or applied in the form of medicated nail polish or cream. You might also need a prescription corticosteroid to alleviate any itchiness, redness, or swelling around the nail. Infections can spread to other areas of the body if left unchecked, so prioritize their treatment.

2. Develop a Self-Care Routine

Besides taking any necessary medications, you’ll want to create and stick to a self-care routine. A robust self-care routine is the foundation of a polished appearance. The more effort you put in regularly, the better results you’re likely to see.

Taking care of your hair is all about using the right shampoo and conditioner. Since you’ll use them often, find hair care products that match your hair type, whether coarse or fine, oily or dry. Additionally, if you have flakey, dandruffy hair, use a formula specifically designed to address the issue.

Too much shampooing can strip your hair of its natural oils, so beware of doing so too often. As with product choice, shampooing frequency will be determined by your hair type. You may need to wash yours daily if you have oily hair, but if it’s dry, try three to four times per week. Use a conditioner suited to your hair type every time you shampoo to ensure manageability.

Taking care of your skin begins with washing your face twice daily, in the morning (likely in the shower) and again before bed. After your morning cleansing, apply a non-comedogenic moisturizer with some SPF. This product will prevent your pores from getting blocked while guarding your skin against UV exposure throughout the day. The combination of hydration and sun protection will help you retain a more youthful appearance as the years go by.

Other than occasional trimming, you don’t need to do too much to take care of your nails. Use a gentle nail brush to clean the undersides with warm, soapy water to get rid of any dirt and bacteria trapped beneath. You can also use a nail file to keep the edges looking trimmed and well-shaped. It’s a small detail, but one that will contribute to your overall appearance.

3. Treat Yourself

Finally, do yourself a favor and treat yourself from time to time. Think of how women go to a salon to get their hair, nails, or brows done. There’s no shame in you doing the same.

Getting a hair cut is probably the one self-care practice that’s widely accepted as typical for men. But many men don’t spend the time finding a barber or stylist who knows how to cut their individual hair very well. Do some research into local barber shops, asking well-coiffed friends for recommendations. Then seek out someone you connect with. If you sport facial hair, you’ll want to find a barber who knows how to trim and shape it to your satisfaction.

Speaking of your face, just as women get facials, men can, too! In fact, there are many spas and salons that offer packages specifically designed for men. These facials generally address clogged pores, rough skin texture, and ingrown hairs. There may also be services for beard, mustache, and eyebrow grooming, as well as scalp treatments. You may be surprised by how glowing and rejuvenated you look and feel after a good facial.

While you’re at it, why not get a manicure? Well-groomed hands and nails convey a sense of assurance and sophistication. Of course you can trim your nails yourself, but consider letting a professional take care of it for you. They’ll know how to shape, trim, and buff your nails for the best look.

Self-Care: It’s Not Just for Women Anymore

Caring about your appearance isn’t just something for women to do. It shows the world that you see yourself as a person worth caring about. And that kind of low-key confidence is always attractive.