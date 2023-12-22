5 Tips Motorcyclists Should Follow to Avoid Accidents

Motorcycles belong to the category of machines that give people absolute freedom. These beasts on two wheels have their fan following across the globe, with separate cultures dedicated to them. All that said, motorcyclists are also extremely vulnerable to accidents.

The lack of protective metal covering on a motorcycle is a major reason why riders experience severe injuries. In such cases, the victim should get in touch with one of the experienced motorcycle accident attorneys. With their assistance, victims can get a fair chance of acquiring the compensation they deserve.

However, riders should remember that motorcycle accidents are seldom minor. One small shove or nudge is all riders need to be forced off their vehicles and slide along the tarmac. The end result is usually devastating.

This is why motorcyclists should put effort into reducing accidents. The 5 tips mentioned in this article will aid in that cause.

Tip 1: Maintain your motorcycle

Motorcycles have a lot of moving parts, and anything with a lot of moving parts needs regular maintenance.

The case is the same for motorcycles. You have to run maintenance checks from time to time. Here are some valuable maintenance tips to get started.

Check tire and tire pressure

Replace oil every 3 months or every 3,000 miles

Make sure the chain is properly lubricated

Run regular battery checks

Clutch, throttle, choke, and cable inspection

Tip 2: Be wary of parked cars

A motorcyclist is expected to stay glued to the road, as distractions can have disastrous consequences. But this tip goes beyond the average motorcyclist.

Some car drivers are guilty of this. They park their cars and proceed to open their doors with blatant disregard for everything around them. Anyone exiting a car without checking what’s behind them is bound to hit someone, be it a motorcyclist, a pedestrian, or another driver.

A motorcyclist should be careful around cars, particularly those that have just parked. This greatly reduces the chances of them being victims of dooring.

Tip 3: Don’t break speed limits

Racing down an empty highway is exciting and adrenaline-boosting. But too much speed has serious consequences.

Excess speed considerably reduces your reaction times. This means you have less time to react to sudden elements that appear on the road. This can be a stray animal or another vehicle that has suddenly appeared.

Tip 4: Don’t drive if you’re intoxicated

Alcohol isn’t bad by itself. But deciding to operate a vehicle after getting drunk is.

The US law states that anyone with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.08% is not fit to operate a vehicle. Anyone caught doing so will face severe consequences, from heavy fines to license revocation.

There’s another reason to not drink and drive. An intoxicated driver is a risk, not just to themself, but to others on the road.

Tip 5: Be mindful of the weather

The weather has an important role to play in motorcycle accidents. With cars, losing control means drifting off the road. But that’s not the case for motorcycles.

A motorcycle slipping off means that the rider will be thrown off their vehicle. This situation can go from bad to worse if the rider drifts into an oncoming lane.

It also helps to avoid riding in situations where visibility is a problem. The last thing you’d want is to be surprised by a random car on the road.

Conclusion

Riding a motorcycle is an exciting affair. It also has its fair share of risks. A simple push is all it takes for a rider to lose control.

Riders should keep the above tips in mind the next time they head out. These tips reduce the risk of accidents and offer some level of protection if they get involved in one.