Veterans and Asbestos Exposure: Eligibility, Evidence, and More

Veterans are an unfortunate bunch. They are in the line of enemy fire on the battlefield. Back home, they’re celebrated for a few hours (or maybe days) and then left to their devices. No one to talk about the difficulties they had to go through. No one to guide them on what to do next. This is the case for those who’re lucky enough to return unharmed from their tours. The plight of those severely injured or disabled is even worse.

Among the numerous hardships the average serviceperson goes through, there is one that is seldom talked about. Asbestos exposure.

The number of veterans exposed to asbestos is alarmingly high, especially those who served in World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War, or, to be more specific, everyone who was in the military between 1930 and 1980.

This article sheds light on everything a veteran who’s been exposed to asbestos must know about.

Health Concerns

Asbestos exposure causes a wide range of health concerns, with some of them causing serious, life-altering illnesses. Some of the major ones include:

Asbestosis

This is a chronic lung disease caused by the inhalation of asbestos fibers. Prolonged exposure leads to scarring of the lung tissue and shortness of breath. One thing that makes asbestosis dangerous is that it doesn’t show any symptoms for many years.

Pleural Plaques

This is a non-cancerous asbestos-related condition where thick patches form in the lining of the lungs. Aside from a feeling of pain or grating sensation when breathing, victims of pleural plaques don’t show any obvious symptoms.

Cancer

This is the most devastating effect of asbestos exposure. Asbestos can lead to two types of cancer. They are:

Lung Cancer

Mesothelioma

Both cancers have the risk of taking the victim’s life and don’t show symptoms for a while.

Who is at Risk?

As said before, just about anyone who served in the military between 1930 and 1980 is at risk. That said, some professions have an increased chance of risk. They are:

Navy : Gunner’s mate Electrician’s mate Boatswain’s mate Hull maintenance technician Machinist Fire control Welder Pipefitter Army : Infantry Vehicle and aircraft mechanic Artillery Air Force : Airplane mechanic Marines : Mechanic

Mining

Milling

Shipyard work

Insulation work

Old building demolition

Floor and roof installation

These professions aside, those who served in Iraq and other regions are also at risk of exposure due to contaminants from the old demolished buildings.

Asbestos Exposure – Eligibility

Not all veterans are eligible to apply for VA disability compensation. They have to meet the criteria below:

You must have served in the active military, air service, or naval units

You did not receive a dishonorable discharge

The following eligibility criteria are for those who were enlisted after 7th September, 1980 or entered active duty after 16th October 1981.

You must have served 24 continuous months or the full period, unless You were discharged for disability You were discharged for an injury or disability that was worsened due to your active-duty service You were discharged for hardship You served before 7 th September, 1980



Proving Asbestos Exposure

As with any compensation claim, you need to provide evidence to solidify it. As a victim of asbestos exposure, you’d be required to submit the following as evidence:

Medical records that mention the state of your health Service records that mention your role A statement from a qualified healthcare professional that links asbestos exposure to your illness

Conclusion

Veterans have been through a lot. Unfortunately, their troubles don’t end even after they return home.

There is no safe asbestos, like some claim. If you or someone you know is suffering from the side effects of asbestos, contact an experienced lawyer and find out what options you have.