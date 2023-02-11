[Update] Adriana Kuch Bullies Names: Has She Committed Suicide? How Did She Kill Herself? Curious To Check Culprit Details? Fetch Now!

The Adriana Kuch Bullies Names are still not reported by any officials. However, get complete knowledge of the incident here.

Did you go through the recent bullying incident in New Jersey? What happened to the bullied teenage girl? Who were the culprits involved here? The curiosity among the people of the United States is increasing daily.

The public wants complete knowledge about the incident to prevent their child from such an incident. Adriana Kuch, a teenage girl, took her last breath because she was bullied. Do you know what Adriana Kuch Bullies Names are? Let us explore it below the post.

Who are Adriana Kuch culprit’s names?

The investigators have not released their names. Adriana Kuch’s suicide took her life on 3rd February 2023. The investigation reportedly confirms that she was bullied in her school by four teenage girls.

However, these four girls were charged accordingly. One was charged with harassment, and the other with intensified assault. The remaining two got charges of conspiracy to commit the serious assault.

These savage beating up resulted in Adriana Kuch Suicide. The charges of the four involved girls were announced by the prosecutor named Bradley D Bilhimer.

The exact incident

After an investigation, reporters found a video of four girls beating Adriana Kuch ruthlessly in her School. This video shows that these girls were bullying her. They splashed a drink, punched and dragged her from the school hallway.

They pushed her into the locker and hit her severely with a water bottle (20 ounces). All the watchers were laughing at Adriana, and she was traumatised after this bullying incident. This incident took place just two days after her death.

How Did Adriana Kuch Kill Herself?

Adriana Kuch’s father allegedly claims that she committed suicide because girls bullied and taunted her. In his interview, he said she was continuously getting text messages from these four girls who mocked her for being flooded with blood.

Adriana got into trauma and took her life inside the closet of her room. The girl was found dead at her home in Berkeley Township on 3rd February 2023. Adriana Kuch Bullies Names are still not exposed. Though, we can get a closer look at Adriana Kuch’s personal life.

Adriana Kuch Wiki

Full name: Adrianan Kuch

Birth date: Unknown

Age: 14 years old

Birth Place: Toledo Ohio

School: Central Regional High School

Mother: Sarah Kuch

Father: Michael Kuch

Siblings: Brittany Kuch, Ashley Kuch, Michael Kuch Jr, Jacob Kuch , Brandon Tucker, Ethan Kuch.

Death date: 05th February 2023

Obituary details of Adriana Kuch

Adriana Kuch’s family announced Adriana Kuch’s obituary on 10th February 2023 from 5 pm to 7 pm. The venue was on Mastapeter Memorial home at Bayville in New Jersey. Adriana Kuch Bullies Names are under wraps yet.

Social media Links

#BREAKING: #BNNUS Reports. Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old #NewJersey high school student committed suicide after video of several girls attacking her appeared online; her father believes the #Suicide was motivated by long-term bullying.#US #Crime — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) February 9, 2023

Conclusion

The four girls involved in Adriana Kuch’s suicide are charged with bullying and are in juvenile custody. However, their names are yet not uncovered to the public.

What kind of punishment do you think such bullying activity should get? Mention in comments.

Adriana Kuch Bullies Names–FAQ

Q1. Why did Adriana Kuch die?

She took her life by herself due to severe bullying and taunting by four girls.

Q2. When did the bullying happen?

01st February 2023

Q3. Is the bully incident video available on social media?

Yes

Q4. Who was in charge of the Adriana Kuch School?

There is no hint of the school in charge of the net.

Q5. Have these four girls been involved in any other incident previously?

Yes, they were suspended earlier due to a similar bullying case on other students.

