Is Pentorica Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Reviews Here!

Is Pentorica Scam or Legit? We have compiled all the details on the reliability of the Pentorica store here. So, please read.

Are you searching for an online shopping site to buy clothes? You can explore the Pentorica site in the United States. However, Is Pentorica Scam or Legit? Various online buyers are seeking details on the legitimacy of the Pentorica store. So, our team tried to compile valuable facts to determine the legitimacy of the Pentorica store. Hence, read this post deeply.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Read the Legitimacy Of The Pentorica Site!

Phishing Score : There is a presence of a Phishing score. It has a 17/100 count.

Malware Score: The Pentorica store has a 22/100 malware score.

Trust Index : A perilous trust index of 47.8/100 has been detected on the Pentorica store.

Registration Day: November 1, 2022, is the creation date of the Pentorica Store. The store got a short longevity of three months.

Shopper’s Reviews : No Pentorica Reviews are seen online. The products have not been opinionated on the official platform.

Social Account: As per our research, there are no profiles on any social media platform.

Data Privacy : A safe connection to protect the details is found. It has an HTTPS protocol to protect data.

Missed Information : The phone number and location information is unavailable.

Overview of Pentorica Store!

Pentorica store has an availability of various outfits for women. One can find some accessories like earrings. You will love their collection after exploring.

Blue Bikini Set

Floral Dress

Short-Sleeved Jumpsuit

Straight Trouser

Cotton Linen Shirts

Full Sleeves Tees

Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Opal Round Earrings

Specifications As Determined in Is Pentorica Scam or Legit!

URL: https://pentorica.com/

Email ID: pentorica@whounts.com

Location Details: It is unfound.

Contact Number: It is unavailable.

We did not find any trustworthy opinions on the products of the Pentorica store. Moreover, no online site has reviewed its product.

Shipping Policy: The costs for delivery vary according to the items in the cart and the shipping destination.

Return Policy: The products can be returned after 45 days of receiving the product.

Payment Options: Diners Club, Maestro, MasterCard, JCB, American Express, Discover, Visa, etc.

Positive Points

The Shop’s email address is available.

Negative Points

No trustworthy reviews are seen on the official site and online review sites.

Social media networks do not have profiles.

Pentorica Reviews

Pentorica website is popular for its collection due to which people were asking about its legitimacy. This website looks suspicious because the collection of the Pentorica store has not been opinionated by any shopper. Moreover, our team looked for some genuine testimonials on online sites. But, there were no reviews. Further, we checked various social media pages like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc, but did not find any pages. It does not look like a famous store. All the elements claim that the website seems not an authentic store to buy any item or product. So, Is Pentorica Scam or Legit? We do not consider it a legit website. To find some valuable methods to get money back from PayPal Scammers, kindly check here.

Final Summary

Summing up this post, we have learned that the Pentorica store was enrolled three months ago. The trust index is perilous and has the presence of malware and phishing count. Thus, we cannot rely 100% on this site. We have provided some worthwhile facts to learn more about the tricks of Credit Card Scammers. To seek more details on Earring , kindly check this link.

Would you like to mention your thoughts on the Pentorica store? Kindly share your opinions in the comment section below.

Is Pentorica Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What does the Pentorica store sell?

Ans. The Pentorica store sells accessories, and outfits like tees, jumpsuits, trousers, shirts, etc, for women.

Q2. Do you find any feedback on the Pentorica site’s products?

Ans. Our research did not find any feedback on the Pentorica store.

Q3. Are there any profiles of the Pentorica store on social networks?

Ans. We did not find any social media profiles on any platform like YouTube, Instagram, etc.

Q4. What kind of payment options does the site accept?

Ans. Discover, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Maestro, JCB, etc, are some accepted payment modes.

Q5. Is Pentorica Scam or Legit?

Ans. Poor continuance, trust index, and zero reviews assure that it seems not a trustworthy site.

Q6. What is the longevity of the Pentorica store?

Ans. The site was enrolled on November 1, 2022. This means it was registered three months ago.