Aeliesa Shop Reviews {Jan} Is This An Authentic Site!

This post on Aeliesa Shop Reviews will explain all the legitimacy and positive and negative points related to the website.

Do you want to purchase accessories? Are you looking for a website to purchase accessories? If yes, then we have a website suggestion for you. Aeliesa’s website in the United States sells a variety of unique and amazing accessories on their website. However, before purchasing from this website, we recommend you to read this post on Aeliesa Shop Reviews, as we will discuss all the important details of the website in this post.

The Preface of Aeliesa store

Aeliesa website has a variety of accessories on their website. They have great designs and concepts for their products. They sell a great variety of keychains on their website. Some of the products offered by the Aeliesa website are listed below:

Valentine’s day keychain set

Car key case

Car Accessories

Features of Aeliesa shop

URL: https://www.aeliesa.com/

Email address: support@aeliesa.com

Telephone number: The contact number of the website could not be found.

Location: The address of this store needs to be mentioned on the website, which raises the question Is Aeliesa Shop Legit ?

Return policy: A return policy of 15 days has been offered by Aeliesa shop

Refund policy: It can take around 3 to 5 business days to receive the refund amount

Shipping time: Customers should expect their products to be delivered within approximately 8 to 15 business days

Payment methods: Customers can make payments through American Express, JCB, Discover, Mastercard, Maestro, PayPal, and Visa.

Positive features

The email address and other policies of the website are well-explained.

Negative features

Aeliesa store should mention the telephone number and address of the store on the website.

Is Aeliesa Shop Legit?

Before customers go on and explore this website, it is crucial to understand some critical details of the website so that it becomes clear if the website is worth investing in or not. The following are some of the important details related to the Aeliesa website:

Website registration date: Aeliesa’s website was registered on 23 rd April 2022, which means this website is nine months old.

Registrar: Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd. was the registrar of the Aeliesa store.

Trust score: Aeliesa’s website has a trust score of 8%, which makes this website skeptical.

Reviews: We found some amazing Aeliesa Shop Reviews on the official website of the shop

Data security: Aeliesa website uses HTTPS protocol for safe data transfer.

Social media accounts: Aeliesa store has social media accounts on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Tiktok.

Policies and schemes: All the policies related to the website, such as privacy policy, return policy, shipping policy, and terms and conditions, are well explained on the layout of the website.

Missing details: Everything related to the store was available on the website, but the phone number and the company address of the website were not found.

Aeliesa Shop Reviews

We found a lot of reviews on the official website of the shop. Most people awarded five stars to the store for their services and appreciated the products of the store. Customers said that the products were worth the price. Besides this, we could not find any reviews on the website’s social media page. However, we found Aeliesa shop’s rating on the internet during our research. According to a survey, Aeliesa shop ranks at 58.6 out of 100 companies, with 100 being the most reputed and one being the least. Additionally, buyers can learn about credit card scams via this post.

Final verdict

To summarize this post on Aeliesa Shop Reviews, Aeliesa shop has a very bad trust score and is a short life expectancy domain. So, web portal seems to be a scam. Hence, we will advise readers to do their own research on the website so that they can justify the legitimacy of this website. Besides this, buyers can read about measures to avoid PayPal scammers. Please visit this link to learn more about keychain

Aeliesa Shop Reviews – FAQs

Q1. What does Aeliesa shop sell?

Answer: Aeliesa shop sells a variety of unique keychains on their website.

Q2. How old is Aeliesa’s shop?

Answer: Aeliesa shop is around nine months old.

Q3. What is the trust score of the Aeliesa website?

Answer: Aeliesa store has a poor trust score of 8%.

Q4. How can we contact the Aeliesa website?

Answer: Buyers can contact the Aeliesa website through its email address.

Q5. Does the Aeliesa website provides a return and refund policy?

Answer: Aeliesa website provides a return policy of 15 days.

Q6. Is Aeliesa’s shop available on social media?

Answer: Yes, Aeliesa shop is available on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and Pinterest.

