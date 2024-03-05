Andi Eigenmann Parents: Mother Jaclyn Jose & Father Mark Gil – Family Tree & Siblings

Andi Eigenmann Parents finds bravery and motivation in her parents’ affection and assistance, who continue to stay devoted to her despite the difficulties she has faced.

The well-recognized model and social media star Andrea Nicole Guck “Andi” Eigenmann has a stage name. The birth date of the former actress mentioned on online sources is 20th June, 1990.

She completed her Bachelor of Arts from Saint Benilde’s De La Salle College. Here, she completed her Merchandising and Fashion Design. She also attended Miriam College’s Katipunan’s department to complete her primary education.

In 2005, Ande debuted on television, among the most prominent entertainment platforms, and made her appearance. It was for the television series anthology Philippine Fantasy in Wansapanataym’s episode’s D’ Supers.

Her other well-known characters played television appearances, and shows were from Tarrle and Roll XII, Pridyider, Mamarazzi, Shake, and several other horror and comedy movies.

Ande’s several performances also include appearances in Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus,” the show of reality television.

Ande marked her definitive departure from the public eye, and she made her last film appearance in The Maid in London in 2018.

She also declared in 2017 that she would eliminate herself from her acting career and then announced that she would still appear occasionally because of her famous lifestyle.

Andi Eigenmann Parents: Father Mark Gil And Mother Jaclyn Jose

Ande’s parents have starred in a number of TV shows and motion pictures, and they have also appeared in many characters famed in the Philippine entertainment and motion world.

Jaclyn Jose is the actress’ mother who performed in many Filipino characters. At the same time, Mark Gill, his father, was also associated with many well-known performances and characters in the same entertainment industry.

The celebrity was associated with the motion and entertainment world from the beginning due to Andi Eigenmann Parents: Father Mark Gil And Mother Jaclyn Jose association with the entertainment sector. In the critically acclaimed 1982 film Batch ’81, Gill, his father, played the lead part for which he is recognized among the masses.

He was usually partnered as the main adversary in the early 2000s, from the time he initiated action movies in the Philippine entertainment industry in the late 1980s.

Jaclyn, Ande’s mother, was also recognized for many entertainment movies and dramas where she performed in intense antagonistic and stare characters. In 2016, Jaclyn was awarded the Best Actor award and was the first to receive it in the Philippines and Southeast Asian region.

Read More: Kenzie Elizabeth Brother Death: Sister Parents Boyfriend Wiki Biography Age

Andi Eigenmann Siblings & Family Tree

The actress has a huge family tree with many marriages of her parents as her parents divorced and had a number of offspring.

Her father had seven grandchildren and four children, while her mother has two children, including Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck and Ande herself. It is Andi Eigenmann Siblings & Family Tree.

She lost her father on 1st September 2014, when he was 52 years old, while her mother passed away on 2nd March 2024.

With a vast Andi Eigenmann Parents: Father Mark Gil And Mother Jaclyn Jose – Siblings & Family Tree where her parents were celebrities, she is also associated with the well-known entertainment industry of the Philippine region.

She lost her parents and has many siblings, as her parents had many offspring and siblings.

Also Read: Bailey Sarian Boyfriend: After Splitting With Her Fiance Fern Has She Found Love