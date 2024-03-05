Who Is TLC’s Chilli Son? Tron Austin Age & Wiki – Wife & Kids

Tron Austin, a singer and songwriter, Who Is TLC’s Chilli Son, is the son of TLC singer Rozanda Thomas and music producer Dallas Austin.

Who Is TLC’s Chilli Son, Tron Austin became a household name after the success of his album “Reflectionz”, which was released in 2018. This was followed by other tracks like “Night Show”, “Captions”, and “Know Me”, which earned much critical acclaim.

Furthermore, his passion for musical instruments reached its zenith when he was nine years old. To polish his skills, he went on to join Berkeley University, where he was admitted merely for his drumming abilities.

American Singer-Songwriter And Drummer, Tron Austin

Along with acknowledging the pressure he faced being born to celebrity parents, he also always recognized the advantage of having parents from a musical background.

Throughout his musical career, Tron has been a renowned practitioner in muay Thai and ju-jitsu.

Tron Austin Wikipedia & Age

Upon investigation, we found that there is no Wikipedia page devoted to Tron Austin. However, his biography is listed on several pages. As per research, he was born on 02 June 1997.

Raised in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, USA, he went on to create a pathbreaking career in music. As of 2024, he is 26 years of age.

He was born to Rozonda Thomas and Dallas Austin. As per narratives, his parents had thought of an abortion during his birth, which didn’t happen.

Tron Austin Childhood And Education

His entire childhood projects a rich tapestry juxtaposed with cultural influence and musical heritage.

As per sources, Rozonda Thomas, Tron’s mother, popularly known by her stage name Chilli, is an acclaimed dancer, actress and singer. She is also a member of TLC.

On the other hand, his father is a record producer, songwriter, and film producer who hails from Columbus, Georgia.

Tron Austin’s Parents and Ethnicity

His parents got married in July 1990, and her mother conceived at the age of 20. Considering her career goals, she had decided to abort him but later admitted to regret deeply.

She again embraced pregnancy the second time, giving birth to Tron. However, his parents separated in 1999. He has half-siblings from his father’s side, who is Dom and Cypress.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in music production from Full Sail University and is African-American by ethnicity.

Tron Austin’s Wife And Kids

Tron Austin went on to tie the knot with his wife, Jeong Ah Wang, on 29 December 2022. They were engaged on 14 February 2022.

The couple recently welcomed their baby girl on 02 March 2024.

Tron Austin in News: Entering into Parenthood

Austin confirmed the news through his Instagram post. Herein, he posted a picture of his family featuring his newborn baby and his wife in the hospital.

The caption highlighted the birth of their baby girl on 02 March 2024 at 1.59 pm. They have named their daughter LUA. Learn more about Tron Austin, click.

As per sources, the baby was born through emergency caesarean section. Tron’s mother, Rozonda alias Chilli, is now a grandmother at the age of 53.

