Andrea Zaude Instagram: Check Her Foto, Wiki, Parents, Biography, Husband, Age, And Family Details!

What Did Happen to Andrea Zaude?

As per sources, Andrea Luciana Zaude is a personal trainer who has been arrested for attempted embezzlement, attempt to murder and disobedience. This news is trending on social platforms like Instagram. Her attempted embezzlement at the Shopping Centre Norte led her to get arrested by the State Department of Criminal Investigations. According to the report, Andrea went to pick up an order by showing a false bank transfer. She showed a false Foto of the transfer.

After the Crime

After committing the crime, she tried to flee away from the location. She also tried to run over an employee at Shopping Centre. The Police officer from 1st Heritage Police Station recorded the crime. The police investigated into robbery and robberies. Andrea did not show any reactions after getting arrested. All these took place on RuaAmaral da Gama. One of his legs was broken when she ran over the centre employee.

Andrea ZaudeWiki

There is no information regarding Andrea on the wiki. She has been revealed as an accused of the crimes she committed at the Shopping Centre. There is also no information regarding her family. The information regarding her crime was only available everywhere. She attempted to withdraw money many times with the same method. When the security guards noticed the crime, they informed the police immediately. Her Parents detail is not found online.

What Did Zaude Do Before Arrival of Police?

Before the arrival of the police, Zaude tried to flee with her Jeep Compass. When the security guard tried to stop her from leaving, she ran over him and broke one of his legs. She was arrested after crossing a distance of 260 metres from the commercial centres. After that, she was arrested and brought to the police station. There are not many details about her Biography. There is only information that she is a personal trainer.

Role of Andrea on Social Media

Andrea talks about health and fitness on her social media platforms. She makes people aware of the health benefits of physical exercise and sports. But she also has to face the consequence in the court of Sao Paulo as she was arrested near a Shopping Centre in Sao Paulo. The police had received almost 25 complaints against Andrea. She has not revealed anything about her family and Husband. The police revealed only about her profession.

Reply from Andrea After Arrest

Andrea has not disclosed anything about her arrest. She showed no reaction after the police arrested her. The police report only revealed her crime and how she tried to scam the Shopping mall by showing false bank transactions. She even tried to flee from the spot where she committed the crime. One worst scenario she created was when she hit the employee with her car and broke his leg. Police did not reveal her Age.

Conclusion

The crime of Andrea has made her famous across the country, and she has been taken into police custody. Her crime has made everyone surprised. To know more, please visit the link

Andrea Family-FAQs

Q1. Where was Andrea arrested?

Sao Paulo.

Q2. With which shop did Andrea do scam?

A jewellery store.

Q3. With what charges was Andrea accused?

Attempt to embezzlement, attempt to murder and disobedience.

