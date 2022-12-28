Is Sundaicex Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Customer Reviews!

Is Sundaicex Scam or Legit? We have shared some reliability details of the Sundaicex store, kindly go through this post so that you can know if it is safe.

Are you fond of buying smartwatches and other electronic items? If you want to shop, you can explore the Sundaicex website in the United States. Moreover, you should know: Is Sundaicex Scam or Legit? Many shoppers are trying to look for the reliability details of the Sundaicex store. To ease the problem of the readers, we have covered all the authenticity details here.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Check The Reliability Of the Sundaicex Store!

Registrar : Name.com, Inc. is the registrar of the Sundaicex store.

Enrollment Date: November 3, 2022, is the discovery date of the Sundaicex shop. The continuance is inferior.

Expiry Date: The Sundaicex store will expire on November 3, 2023.

Trust Rate : This online shopping station cannot be blindly trusted as it has only a one percent count of trust.

Purchaser’s Reviews : There are no Sundaicex Reviews available on the online stations. The official Sundaicex store has zero presence of customer reviews.

Social Networking Sites: We have not discovered any accounts on social media pages like Facebook or Instagram.

Data Privacy: The website secures the information of its purchasers via an HTTPS server.

Missed Information: The company’s address is unavailable while the return address is shown.

Brief of the Sundaicex Store!

Sundaicex store sells various types of electronic products. Their products are in the budget-friendly range so that everyone can afford their products.

Inflatable Sofa (leisure sofa)

Bluetooth Smartwatch

Solar Patio Umbrella

Multilayer Flower Pot

Home Theater LCD Projector

Specifications determined in Is Sundaicex Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.sundaicex.com/

Email Id: support@sundaicex.com

Address Details: Company’s Address is missing while the return address is available.

Contact Number: +86-173-232-31270

No customer reviews were found on the Sundaicex store on the online site.

Shipment Policy: Shipment Policy sections show return policy details.

Return Policy: One can claim a return within 15 days. FAQs showed that express shipment is done within 5-10 days.

Payment Methods: Visa, American Express, JCB, PayPal, MasterCard, etc.

Positive Points

The company’s email and contact number are available.

Free delivery is available for $69.9+ orders.

Negative Points

We did not find any purchaser’s reviews online or on the Sundaicex store.

Social media accounts are missing.

Sundaicex Reviews

Sundaicex store is an online store but we should not trust any online site randomly. Rather we should check some legitimacy components like reviews. We have not seen any customer reviews on the official website of the Sundaicex store. Moreover, we have checked online stations to seek any customer reviews. Any online review platform has not shared customer reviews. We have checked accounts on online social sites like Instagram and Facebook. This means that the online site is not trustworthy. We can check for some other alternatives to shopping for electronic products. So, Is Sundaicex Scam or Legit? You should not blindly keep faith in such online sites. Kindly go through some ways that can avoid the accounts being hacked by Credit Card Scammers.

Final Thoughts

Summing up this post here, we have learned that this website was registered around one month and twenty-five days ago. A one percent count of trust shows that it is a doubtful store. We must avoid shopping on this site. The buyers need to check out some valuable tips to avoid PayPal Scamming. Youcan also read some details on Sofa here.

What are your opinions on the Sundaicex Store? Kindly tell us your ideas in the comment section.

Is Sundaicex Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the continuance of the Sundaicex store?.

Ans. The shop was founded around one month and twenty-five days ago. The continuance is not trustworthy.

Q2. What is the trustability factor of the Sundaicex store?

Ans. We determined a 1% trust score on the Sundaicex store.

Q3. Is the collection of the Sundaicex reviewed anywhere?

Ans. No, the collection has not been reviewed on online stations or the Sundaicex store.

Q4. What is the return/refund policy of Sundaicex?

Ans. The purchasers are eligible to return products within 30 days.

Q5. Is Sundaicex Scam or Legit?

Ans. We can say that this shopping site is suspicious because of the bad trust factor and short continuance. The opinions of the buyers are not seen on the website.

Q6. How many days does it take to ship goods?

Ans. The shipment policy shows return policy details. But, the FAQs section showed that express shipping takes 5-10 days.