Andrew Robinson LinkedIn: Why Massachusetts Man Shoot His Wife? Read Details Here!

What about the LinkedIn profile of Andrew Robinson?

In our findings, we did not get any detail about Andrew Robinson from his LinkedIn profile. Its profile on LinkedIn is not available. So, there is no information about this trending news posted on this popular platform.

But still, readers are constantly searching for him and looking for: Why he has shot his wife and son? Let’s find out the details.

Detail on Andrew Robinson Massachusetts–

According to investigators, a murder-suicide that appeared to be connected to domestic abuse occurred on Thursday morning in Andover, Massachusetts, killing a man, a woman, and a boy. According to authorities, a 911 call was made at 3:21 a.m. on Thursday.

When Police arrived at the Porter Road residence, they discovered the dead bodies of Andrew Robinson, Linda Robinson, and their son Sebastian Robinson inside.

This incident shocked officers, and the investigation team continuously searched for the reason behind this brutal killing. However, Police found Robinson shot himself in the head and died as a result. Readers are searching Andrew Robinson’s LinkedIn profile as news came into the limelight.

What do the investigation officers say about this killing?

In what appears to be a murder-suicide committed by the husband, a married couple and their 12-year-old son were found shot to death in their grand Massachusetts home on Thursday, according to a police officer who reached the location; still, the investigation is going on.

Inside the $2 million house, the mom and dad and their son were accused of killing from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, Andrew Robinson, the father of 12-year-old Sebastian Robinson, killed him and his mother, Linda, on Thursday. Andrew Robinson Massachusetts case related to domestic violence. To enter the house, the Police had to destroy it through two doors.

However, the exact details of what happened between the family is missing, and officers are looking forward to success through investigation. According to the district attorney’s office, Andrew Robinson appeared to have self-inflicted his bullet wounds.

According to Tucker, the 12-year-old boy attended St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers and was a sixth-grader. A notice on the school’s website announced that classes would be cancelled on Thursday.

What about Andrew Robinson LinkedIn?

Andrew Robison profile on LinkedIn is missing. DA Paul Tucker emphasized during a media briefing on Thursday that there isn’t any threat to the general populace and that the murder only involved the house on Porter Street. Visit Goreviewsshub.com

Social Media Links-

No other social media link & video is available. You can check the news source with video in the conclusion part.

Conclusion-

According to Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe, the investigation is in progress, but it will take some time to solve this mysterious case.

