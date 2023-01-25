Azziad Nasenya Viral Video: How The Tape Leaked On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram & Twitter? Know Facts Here!

This article provides all the important information about Azziad Nasenya Viral Video. We also explain how she dealt with it and who was in the viral video.

Have you come across the Azziad Nasenya Viral video? This video of her has reached many people, and people from Kenya, United States, and across the globe are curious to know the facts behind this whole mess. Everyone has a different opinion about the video, and Azziad herself shared her side of the story.

To deal with all your doubts, keep up with this article. This article will inform you about Azziad Nasenya Viral Video and other relevant information.

What is the news about the Azziad Nasenya Viral video?

People have come across an explicit video claiming that the girl in the video is Azziad Nasenya. This video has gone viral all over the internet and social media platforms. The video contains her adult activity with an unidentified person.

What happened when the video Leaked On Reddit?

Reddit was one of the social media platforms where this news spread faster. When the video got leaked, and many people saw the video, they claimed that Azziad Nasenya was in the video. However, some people were against it and said there was some other girl in the video but not Azziad.

This video was uploaded on the adult website, and many people asked for the Reddit link. This controversy made people more curious about the video, and the hunt for the video started increasing.

How did Tiktok star Azziad react to this news?

When Azziad Nasenya learned about the viral video, she addressed the public on her social media handle. She stated that the girl in the video was not her, and she also thanked her online family, who supported her and came forward to say that the girl was not Azziad.

She also added that she minds her own business and people should do the same, and people spreading this false information about her are cyber bullies.

If that video was not Azziad’s, then who was in the video?

After dealing with this controversy on Twitter and stopping the circulation of false information, MandyNews.com came to uncover the truth. They found out that the girl in the video is Destiny Mira, uploaded on an adult website last week.

Social Media Links

Twitter

Reddit

Doing that job of uniting Kenyans because that's what I do best but Naaah that's not me and thanks to my online family for defending me – Azziad Nasenya on the look-alike sex t@pe pic.twitter.com/n3IS9dIzg3 — Mpasho News (@MpashoNews) January 23, 2023

The final Words

The girl in the viral video was Destiny Mira and not Azziad Nasenya. People who spread false information are not responding to Mandy News’s team.

Did you find this article informational and interesting? Do let us know your thoughts and views in the comment down below.

Viral Video Telegram (FAQ)

1- Was the explicit video going viral on Telegram?

A- Yes, it was circulated on many social media platforms, including Telegram.

2- What is the full name of Azziad Nasenya?

A- Her full name is Azziad Nasenya Wafula.

3- Who is Azziad Nasenya Wafula?

A- She is a Kenyan social media influencer and content creator.

4- How many followers does she have on her Instagram account?

A- She has 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

5- Has she been awarded?

A- Yes, she was awarded the People’s choice award.

6 In which category was she nominated?

A- She was nominated in the African social star category.

7-Did Azziad file a complaint against cyberbullying?

A- There is no official information about it.

8- Is the information about her present on Youtube?

A- Yes, there is plenty of information about her on YouTube.

Also Read – [Update] Uspa Powerlifting Scandal: What Brings Us Chico Cloyne? Know Detailed Facts For Association Here!