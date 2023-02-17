Why You Need Child Resistant Packaging for Your Products

– William J. Clinton

Fifty years ago, “easy-to-open” medicinal and household product packaging was the leading cause of unintentional poisoning. It resulted in 500 deaths each year of children aged five and under.

This disturbing number spurred the need for child-resistant packaging. As a result, the Poison Prevention Packaging Act of 1970 (PPPA) introduces CR packaging to prevent accidental poisoning.

The emerging demand for child-proof packaging makes it a shining star in the packaging sector. The market for child-resistant packaging will be valued at $23.2 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to increase to $44 billion by 2031.

Child-resistant packaging (CRP) is designed to make it difficult for children to open. It is a crucial safety measure that protects children from accidental poisoning by hazardous substances. As a result, a lot of dispensaries have switched to child-proof packaging for packing their products.

Let’s dig into why you need CRP for your products and their benefits!

What Is Child Resistant Packaging?

According to World Health Organization (WHO):

“One of the best accomplishments in minimizing unintentional child poisoning is child proof packaging.”

Child proof packaging is designed to be difficult for children to open or access. Child-resistant packaging comes in the form of blisters, caps, and bags. In addition, it comes with a unique locking mechanism that makes it child-proof.

For instance, you can get child proof packaging bags with reclosable and non-reclosable locking mechanisms. You can choose the one per your preferences. Besides kid safety, CRP comes in different shapes, styles, and locking mechanisms. Therefore, it is helpful for you in branding.

Products That Require Child Resistant Packaging

According to CPSC, there are various products in the market that require child resistant packaging. The list of products is endless. We have introduced some common industries using this packaging to assure kids’ safety. Here are the following:

Cannabis

Child proof packaging is trendy in the CBD industry. People demand strict and tamper-proof packaging to protect their marijuana from children’s access. This packaging assures kids’ safety and a better consumer experience.

Nutraceuticals

Many vitamins and dietary supplements also require child resistant packaging. For example, supplements that contain iron require protective packaging. Because iron is toxic in high doses, particularly for children. Supplements containing enough iron must be sold in child-resistant boxes.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical products that contain specific amounts of the following substances require CR packaging:

Acetaminophen

Ibuprofen

Naproxen

Elemental iron

Aspirin

Apart from this, many other drugs require child resistant packaging. We recommend you visit the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations. You will find a complete list of products that requires CR packaging.

Types of Child Proof Packaging

The best feature of this packaging is kid’s protection. There are several types of child resistant packaging bags, including:

Blister Packaging

One of the essential categories of CR packaging is blister packs. As a result, they can observe over-the-counter medications. The packaging consists of a plastic blister and a cardboard backing. To access the contents, the user must push through the blister. Blister packs also provide the convenience of dividing the products into single dosages.

Ziplock Pouches

Ziplock pouches are the emerging star in the child-resistant packaging industry. These bags mainly store cannabis edibles which are hazardous for children. They are sealed with a ziplock closure with a slider. This will protect your products from children’s access and environmental influences. They are also termed flexible packaging and play a crucial role in improving child safety.

Push and Turn Caps

Push-and-turn caps are used for medications and other small bottles. To open the container, the user must turn down the cap while turning it.

Squeeze and Turn Caps

Squeeze and turn caps are similar to push and turn caps. But the locking mechanism is different. Instead of pushing down, the user must squeeze the sides of the cap while turning it.

Child-resistant Closures

Child-resistant closures package products like cleaning supplies and pesticides. The closure requires the user to push down on the cap while turning it. The mechanism of opening this child resistant packaging is similar to push and turn caps.

Why Child Proof Packaging Is a Big Success

The locking mechanism of CR packaging makes it a center of attention among manufacturers and customers. It offers several benefits. Some of them are:

Protecting Children From Accidental Poisoning

One of the primary reasons why child proof packaging is a big success is the prevention of accidental poisoning. Children are naturally curious and explore their environment by putting things in their mouths. Unfortunately, this behavior can be dangerous. Especially when it comes to the ingestion of harmful products.

Child-resistant packaging makes it more difficult for children to access the products. This will lead to reducing the risk of accidental poisoning. The packaging typically features a combination of barriers, including push-and-twist closures.

The locking mechanism of this packaging requires a certain level of dexterity and strength to open. The packaging is also resistant to puncture or tear. This feature also reduces the risk of exposure to the product inside.

Affordable

“People want variety and something that is affordable.”

– Bobby Brown

One of the best features of CR packaging is kid safety. But there is another critical factor that can’t be ignored is affordability. Child-resistant packaging wholesale becomes pocket-friendly when you place the order in bulk. Apart from that, it requires less material and energy. This will also make it an economical option.

Preventing Injuries and Deaths

Child proof packaging effectively prevents injuries and deaths caused by accidental poisoning. According to a study by the American Medical Association:

“CR packaging has reduced deaths among children from accidental poisoning to 45%.”

The study also revealed that:

“CR packaging has reduced the number of emergency department visits for accidental poisoning by 24%.”

These statistics demonstrate the significant impact of child-proof packaging in preventing injuries and deaths. That’s why child-resistant packaging is a big success in the packaging industry.

Compliance With Regulatory Requirements

This custom packaging also helps to comply with regulatory requirements. For example, many products that are harmful if ingested require CR packaging. These regulations are in place to protect the health and safety of consumers.

Compliance with these regulations is necessary for companies to produce harmful substances. Falling to comply can result in legal action and damage the company’s reputation. Child-resistant packaging bags are a simple and effective solution for companies to meet these regulations.

Improve Brand Image and Customer Loyalty

“Customer satisfaction is worthless. Customer loyalty is priceless.”

– Jeffrey Gitomer

CR packaging can also help in brand building. It also allows you to win customer loyalty and engagement. Consumers are concerned about the safety and quality of the product they use. A brand that pays focuses on product security and quality wins the race.

By using childproof packaging, companies can demonstrate their commitment to consumer safety. By doing so, they can differentiate themselves from competitors. This can lead to increased brand loyalty and repeat business.

They Are Versatile

Child-resistant packaging bags come with multiple applications. You can use them for packing herbal, medicinal, and food items. This packaging is customizable. You can design them as per your desired shape, style, and size. Additionally, you can feature your company’s logo, name, and valuable information.

Reduces Liability Risks

Using child-resistant packaging can also reduce liability risks. If a child gains access to a hazardous substance and gets injured. The manufacturer or distributor is held liable. Manufacturers can reduce the risk of accidents by using CR packaging and protect themselves from liability.

Find a Child Proof Packaging Partner

Collaborating with a packaging supplier is a must-have as you launch your items. You should contact a supplier who provides child-resistant packaging by following the regulations. When you are looking for a packaging supplier, you need to check out the following things:

The company designs the packaging as per regulations

It has expertise in designing child-resistant boxes

Check out their customer reviews

You must look for their refund policy

Make sure the supplier also provides you the free shipping while placing bulk orders

Wrapping Things Up!

Due to the emergence of child poisoning, child proof packaging wholesale assures products’ safety. Various industries like cannabis, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals utilize this packaging. These custom boxes come up with multiple benefits. They prevent child injuries and deaths. Compliance with safety regulations. Above all, child proof packaging is helpful in customer retention and brand building,

So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on child-resistant packaging to securely pack your products.