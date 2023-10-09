Cuongbuffsao com: Find All Legitimacy Factors Here For The Website!

Let’s review the Cuongbuffsao com to know its legitimacy to avoid any kind of fraud.

Are you a gamer and looking for a gaming website? Do you love playing online games? If yes, then you must look for various gaming websites in Vietnam and across the world. Today, the gaming industry is rising rapidly, so with the increasing interest of people in a particular category, the risk of safety has also increased.

You must always ensure that the website you are using for your gaming is valid so when you purchase any game or invest your money, there shouldn’t be any fraud. Thus, before investing your money in Cuongbuffsao com, here are some necessary details you need to check before spending your money.

What is Cuongbuffsao com?

Cuongbuffsao.com is a gaming website that offers various games at a reasonable price. The website offers various facilities, such as you can create your account, buy new games, sell your account, and much more. This website has various games and much more to offer to its users. However, the website is interested enough to attract players so that they can invest their money. But, before buying any game or investing your money, you must check whether Cuongbuffsao com is reliable or not.

Specifications of the website

Certain specifications decide whether this website is reliable or not, so check out the specifications given below.

The website was created on Thursday 28th, September 2023, which means the website is new. Therefore, trusting it is a bit risky.

The website’s popularity is poor of this website.

On the search engine, the website is not blacklisted by any search engine.

Your text information with the website is safe because it is secured with the HTTPs.

The website has 27 scores out of 100 in terms of Proximity to Suspicious, which is not a good score.

In the reliable testing tool, Cuongbuffsao com scored 28.3% trust score, which is very low, which means it is hard to believe on the website.

The threat and phishing score of the website is 64 out of 100, which is an average score.

In terms of spam score, the website scores 36 out of 100, which means the website is reported as spam by many users.

The malware score of the website is 52 out of 100, which is very high; therefore, it is not advisable to trust the website.

Currently, owner details of the domain creator are not found on the internet.

Customer’s reviews on the Cuongbuffsao com

The website is newly created; therefore, we don’t find any customer reviews related to this website. Customer reviews are important to understand the website, but this website has a social media page where customers can share their true experiences with the website.

As there is no customer review on the website, Google, and social media, we suggest you trust the website at your own risk. However, we also found any social media links related to this website. In case we will find any customer reviews or social media links, we will let you know.

Conclusion

The research suggests that the Cuongbuffsao com has a poor trust index, newly created, high phishing, spam and malware score. Moreover, the owner’s details are not found; therefore, we suggest you invest money at your own risk. It would be good if you bought from reliable sources to keep yourself safe from any credit card scams. Also, read safety tips against PayPal scams before using any online portal.

