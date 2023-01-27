Boosting the Curb Appeal of your Property for Resale

When selling your property in today’s digital era, curb appeal has never been more vital. With the rise in popularity of mobile real estate applications, the exterior of your home might be the difference between someone taking the time to examine the inside of your property and scrolling past without giving it a second glance.

Upgrades may be critical to the effective marketing and value of your house, which is why it’s critical to understand which outside renovations produce the best return on investment. If you are unsure where to begin, consider seeking expert advice.

Have peace of mind knowing that when you select an experienced agent, they will be able to assist you in weighing your alternatives and making useful ideas to improve the overall attractiveness and value of your house.

When you’re ready to sell with an experienced agent, such as Harvey Kalles Real Estate, consider these top-rated makeover ideas to improve your curb appeal while increasing the value of your property.

Replacement Garage Doors

When you originally started updating the outside of your home, replacing your garage door might not have been at the top of your priority list. However, according to a 2021 cost vs. value assessment, it is the number one external upgrade to perform. It is also one of the most affordable improvements, with an average cost of $3900 and a return on investment of 94%, or around $3600.

Nobody enjoys creaking, rusted, or non-functional garage doors, which can leave your automobile trapped within or outside your garage.

Because garage doors are seldom replaced, upgrading them to a more modern style and adding inconspicuous additions like Wi-Fi enablement and smartphone connectivity can assist offer substantial curb appeal to your property.

Stone Veneers

Manufactured stone veneers are sidings created from moulded cement and pigments that are supposed to look like genuine stone but cost one-third the price. These sidings provide one of the most value returns on investment, with an average cost recovery of 92%.

Installing the veneers can cost up to $10,000 depending on the size and intricacy of the installation, so you should expect to recoup around $9,200 of that in resale.

Which is better for new siding: fibre cement or vinyl?

Stone veneers are fantastic for accent walls and architectural features, but what about the remainder of the house’s exterior? There are two major contenders: fibre cement and vinyl. Each has advantages and disadvantages.

Fiber Cement: Fiber cement siding is designed to look like genuine wood but with enhanced durability and no decay or damage. It is also a little superior investment, with a cost recovery rate of 69.4% vs 68.3% for vinyl.

Vinyl: Vinyl has a few advantages that its competitor does not. Vinyl is more insulating than fibre cement and is preferred when calculating a home’s energy efficiency. Vinyl also has the advantage of requiring only a decent power wash once a year, whereas fibre cement may need to be repainted and re-caulked every few years to maintain its visually pleasant appearance.

Both siding alternatives are among the most expensive exterior upgrades, costing around $19,000 and $16,000, respectively.