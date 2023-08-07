Daniel Sancho Instagram: Who Is His Current And Ex-girlfriend, Check His Full Wiki Details Along With Age, And Parents

Read exclusive and consolidated facts unavailable elsewhere about Daniel Sancho Instagram to learn about his crime and arrest.

News about Daniel circulated on Worldwide internet since Friday, 4th/August/2023. What was viral news about? Why were people concerned and shocked? What happened in Thailand when Daniel was on tour? Would you like to know about the personal life of Daniel? Then let’s check more facts about Daniel Sancho Instagram.

About Daniel’s family:

Daniel is son of famous actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre and Silvia Bronchalo. His grandparents, Noela Aguirre Gomensoro and Sancho Gracia, were also related to media industry. Noela was a Uruguayan journalist and daughter of a prominent Uruguayan National Party politician. At the same time, Sancho Gracia was a famous Uruguayan Film and TV actor. He was nominated for Goya Award for Best Actor for his work in 800 Bullet film.

Sancho Gracia was active between 1962 to 2012. He passed away at age of 75-years on 8th/August/2012. Let’s check Daniel’s Wiki below. Sancho Gracia had three children. Rodolfo followed in his father’s footsteps and debuted in films in 1983. Rodolfo is 48-years old. He married Silvia Bronchalo when he was 19-years old, and couple had Daniel as their first child.

Later, Rodolfo entered into a relationship with Xenia Tostado in 2005, and couple had a daughter named Jimena in 2015. He appeared in 22 films, 24 TV shows, and five stage performances. He became famous for his role in El Ministerio del Tiempo television series.

Personal life of Daniel and his Current Girlfriend:

Daniel was born in year 1994. He is 29-years old. Daniel is a professional chef and works at La Bohēme Catering at Av. del Dr., Severo Ochoa #37, Local 4F,28100 Alcobendas,Madrid, Spain. Daniel is unmarried and single. He did not have a girlfriend. However, a shocking fact came to light, revealing that Edwin Arrieta Arteaga was his boyfriend. Edwin was a Colombian surgeon.

Daniel’s social media pages showed he was fond of traveling and surfing. Daniel was on a tour to Thailand, where Edwin had also arrived. Details of Daniel’s Ex-girlfriend were not discussed by him. Both had booked a hotel from 31st/July/2023 until 3rd/July/2023 on island of Koh Phangnan. However, Daniel moved to another hotel which was near proximate.

His Instagram account is marked private, so details of his past relationship or current girlfriend were inaccessible. The information about Daniel’s residence, early life, and education was unavailable.

Read More : – Altina Schinasi Instagram: Check The discovery Of Harlequin Eyeglass Frame, And Also Find Details On Her Age

What happened to Edwin?

Daniel reported Edwin missing to Thailand police. Up on investigation, police became suspicious about Daniel. As per sources, Police discovered blood traces in Daniel’s hotel room, a black t-shirt with blood stains, and boxer shorts of Daniel. At the Age of 29, Daniel was arrested on 4th/August/2023 based on the evidences.

Daniel was in a relationship with Edwin for over a year. They were on a Thailand tour to celebrate Moon Party. But Daniel murdered Edwin on 3rd/August/2023. While Daniel reported Edwin missing, police noticed scratches and cuts on Daniel’s body.

Daniel initially denied any involvement in missing or murder of Edwin but later confessed his crime. Daniel had murdered Edwin over their dispute over money and their physical relationship. There was no evidence of any previous crimes done by Daniel as per his Biography.

Daniel had cut Edwin’s body into 14 pieces, stuffed body in a large polythene bag, packed it up in a big-size suitcase, and dumped it at salad beach near his hotel. A few body parts were dumped in garbage in Moo Four of Koh Phangan.

Police were able to recover human remains of Edwin from garbage on 6th/August/2023. Police also found that Daniel had recently purchased knives, garbage bags, and a saw. A case was filed against Daniel for murdering Edwin and cutting his body into pieces. Daniel will be presented before court on 7th/August/2023.

Aftermath of the arrest on Daniel’s Parents:

The news about Daniel confessing his crime had spread rapidly. Attempt to contact Daniel’s representatives were unsuccessful. Spanish Embassy in Bangkok is known for providing consular assistance to him. Due to no response from Daniel and his representatives, focus shifted to his father, Rodolfo.

The incident may negatively impact Rodolfo’s career, as he is ranked #2 Spanish actor on NetFlix. Though Daniel did not follow his father’s footprints in becoming an actor, he has 12,300+ followers on social media. His arrest was a shock to his followers.

Social media links of Daniel Sancho Instagram:

Conclusion:

Daniel’s pictures on internet showed that he was enjoying life to fullest, he has a well-built physique, and his family background suggests that he is from a wealthy and noble family. It is questionable why Daniel had turned to high-profile crimes like murder! His confession and CCTV footage of buying knives is a shock for his family, friends, and fans.

Were facts about Daniel informative? Please comment on this article about Daniel.

Daniel Sancho Instagram – FAQ

Q1. What was reaction of Rodolfo about Daniel’s arrest?

The latest post on Rodolfo’s Twitter account was dated 4th/August/2023. Rodolfo did not post any response on social media. Click here to view Rodolfo’s latest interview.

Q2. What was age of Edwin?

Edwin was 44-years old.

Q3. Why was Edwin murdered?

Edwin wanted to have a physical relationship with Daniel. Daniel did not accept his offer. A controversy broke out, and Daniel hit Edwin in the face. Edwin fell unconscious. Daniel had hit his head against the bathtub and decided to cut his body.

Q4. Was Edwin alone on tour?

No, he was accompanied by his family.

Q5. What was assumption of Daniel Sancho Instagram initial investigation?

Police suspected that Daniel had murdered Edwin out of jealousy.

Q6. What did Daniel do after dumping Edwin’s body?

After dumping Edwin’s dead body stuffed in a travel bag, Daniel checked out of hotel.

Q7. What was action taken by police?

The police collected traces of fat, hair, and tissues from Daniel’s room. They examined CCTV footage and are gathering more evidence.

Also Read – Andrea Zaude Instagram: Check Her Foto, Wiki, Parents, Biography, Husband, Age, And Family Details!