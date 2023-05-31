[Unedited] Deasia Watkins Baby Photos: Is Baby Crime Scene Photos Available? Check Factual Links Here!

In this post, we will discuss Deasia Watkins Baby Photos, why these photos are trending on the internet, and the history of these pictures.

Are you aware of the Deasia Watkins crime that happened in 2015? Do you know why the Deasia murder case shocked the United States and the world? Why and how this horrifying incident had happened? Since 2015, people are always shocked that a mother could even do such a horrifying incident.

Apart from this incident, people are always curious to know the reason behind this incident. However, the incident is recently again trending on the internet, which made this topic a major discussion topic in the town. Some people still want to know why Deasia Watkins Baby Photos is trending on the internet.

Why Deasia Watkins’s Baby Photos are trending on the internet?

On March 16, 2015, an American woman named Deasia Watkins gained national attention after she killed her 3-month-old baby. According to the reports, she was suffering from mental issues known as postpartum psychosis, for which she was taking treatment. However, she had been detained at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for her health issue.

Recently, a user shared pictures of her infant baby on Reddit, which is getting viral with various titles, including Deasia Watkins Baby Crime Scene Photos. According to her attorney, the culprit must be punished for their neglect.

History of the Deasia murder case

According to the police, they responded to a 911 call on March 16, 2015. When they reach the place, they find a headless infant on the kitchen counter of an aunt. The aunt was taking care of the infant girl temporarily. They confirmed that the chief’s knife stabbed the child multiple times.

As per reports, Deasia handed over the knife to an infant to make everyone believe the baby had done all of this. Moreover, she was founded with a broken arm.

Further information on Deasia Watkins Baby Photos

According to her family members and relatives, Deasia Watkins had postpartum psychosis and was on medication. They also claimed that she was behaving disturbingly and talking to demons. Her relatives confirmed that she was diagnosed with postpartum psychosis three months ago and was hospitalized for three days.

Conclusion

Deasia Watkins was currently trending on the internet when a user shared a picture of a baby claiming to be Deasia Watkins’s baby girl. However, it is unclear whether the baby claimed to be Deasia Watkins’s baby is her baby. For more details

Deasia Watkins Baby Photos– FAQs

Q1. How many times did Deasia Watkins stab the infant girl?

Ans. She stabbed the baby at least fifteen times.

Q2. Does Deasia Watkins confess the murder of her three-month-old baby girl?

Ans. Yes, she confessed to the murder of a three-month-old baby girl in Hamilton County.

Q3. What was the penalty signed by the judge for Deasia Watkins?

Ans. She was sentenced to fifteen years in jail for killing her baby.

Q4. What is the name of her three-year infant baby girl?

Ans. Her name was Jayniah Watkins.

Q5. What is postpartum psychosis?

Ans. Postpartum psychosis is a mental illness expressed after giving birth to a child, which disrupts an individual’s sense of reality.

Q6. Is posting sensitive pictures illegal?

Ans. Yes, posting sensitive pictures is illegal according to the law.

