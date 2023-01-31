Dubai Car rental Services with Driver – A Detailed Guide 

Are you looking for a more convenient and reliable source of traveling in Dubai but not having a driving license? Or desire to explore the earthly heaven from the comfort of a car without going through the stress of continuous driving? Dubai rental car with driver services is best for you as they provide professional drivers with renting cars.

Various car rental agencies are giving their services in different states of the UAE and providing not only all types of cars including small-size Civic, casual Suzuki, and luxurious Mercedes but also offering expert drivers to hire at cheap rents. Though it costs additional charges, it will provide you with an excellent riding experience with comfort and safety.

If you are in Dubai and planning to rent a car with a driver in Dubai for the very first time, this guide is perfect for you. You can explore everything about it here to make the right choice.

What are Car Rental Services With Drivers?

Unlike casual car rental services, renting a car with a driver does not require any type of driving license. They provide professional drivers with their rental car services and anyone can hire them by paying additional charges. They are fully equipped with all crucial skills, knowledge, and awareness of traffic rules and regulations. Therefore, they not only provide you with a smooth riding experience but also serve you as a tourist guide.

Benefits of Renting a Car With a Driver

Renting a car with a driver in the city of gold is beneficial in multiple ways. From comfort and safety to expert guidance they cover all aspects of driving in a crime-free state. Some key benefits of renting a car in Dubai are listed here;

No Need for a Driving License

Whether you plan to rent a casual car or desire to hire a luxury rental car service, having a driving license is crucial to fulfilling the requirements of car rental services. However, renting car services with a driver allows you to rent a car without any license. Though it costs additional charges but will set you free from driving responsibilities and limitations.

Two-in-One Services

Another benefit of hiring a driver with a rental car is that you can enjoy two services at one price. One is the services of a professional driver and the other is a tourist guide. The reason is that drivers provided by the renting services are not only experts in driving but also have awareness of all traffic rules, famous places, shortcuts, and more interesting ways to explore this marvelous land.

Protection from Life-Threatening Accidents

Though Dubai roads are highly modified and specially built to ride cars, riding a car on massively busy roads is not an easy task. Therefore, the chances of accidents and missing the right track always exist especially for first-time visitors and non-professional drivers. Hiring a professional driver while renting a car provides you protection from on-road troubles and life-threatening accidents.

Rental services always provide their customers with fully skilled and trained drivers who are used to tackling busy traffic, finding shortcuts, and avoiding accidents. Therefore, they provide you with a comfortable and safe drive on all types of roads.

Say No To Fines and Penalties

Dubai is very strict about traffic rules and a single mistake can cost you heavy fines or penalties and even prison for 6 months or more. Professional drivers are fully aware of all traffic rules and signals. Therefore, they protect you from expensive driving mistakes.

How To Rent a Driver With Renting a Car?

The process of renting a car in Dubai is quite easy and simple. All you need is to have your crucial documents in your hands and follow the steps listed below;

Choose a credible platform to eliminate the risk of scams or fraud

Select the car that can perfectly stand your traveling needs and budget as well

Carefully inspect the vehicle to ensure the presence and working ability of all crucial parts. It will also help you to detect any damages present in the car’s interior or exterior and will protect you from paying for others’ mistakes

Compare the price of the selected vehicle on different but reliable platforms

Ask for free delivery and insurance services

Read the contract twice before finalizing the deal

Wrapping Up

To sum it up, Business Bay, Silicon Oasis, and Dubai Marina rent a car with driver services that are the perfect choice to go economically and stress-free on the road trip to Dubai. Having an expert driver provides you comfort, speed, and safety together without the risk of fines and penalties. Therefore, hiring a driver while renting a car is a worthy decision.

To ensure the safety of your time and money, make sure to choose a credible rental house like One Click drive and the perfect vehicle that can easily adjust your traveling needs and budget.