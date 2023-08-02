[Full Video] Dusan Janjic Cat Video: Check Why Dusan Jancic Katze Video Trending On Twitter

The article on Dusan Janjic Cat Video has explained the unfortunate event in Zurich.

What is Dusan Janjic video? What content does the Dusan Janjic’s cat video have? Why is this cat video trending online? What happened with the cat? Who is Dusan Janjic? If you want to know about the Dusan Janjic Cat Video, read this article here. Netizens from all Worldwide are trying to know the details about the recent incident where a group of men were harming a cat.

Details About Dusan Janjic & Cat Video

A video went viral on 29th July 2023, showing that a group of men brutally harmed an innocent cat on an empty street. As per the tags and keywords trending, one can guess that there was a man named Dusan Janjic in the group of men. The footage initially went viral in Germany, but the precise source of the footage is still not known.

In German, ‘Katze Video’ is a trending keyword, where ‘Katze’ means cat. As per the sources, it is claimed that the video is from Zurich, and the brutal video has outraged the citizens there.

More Details About Cat & Dusan Janjic

As per the video footage, the men mercilessly hit the cat and stomped on it. By appearance, the cat looked less than a year old, or maybe the cat was just six months old. As per the video, two to three men were harming the little animal. The authorities have not disclosed the people’s identities in the case.

Netizen’s Reaction on Twitter

People are displeased and raged with the video. Whoever watched the video are expressing their anger on social media and questioning the action of the men. They are also trying to seek help from the authorities in charge. Netizens felt sorry for the cat.

But the crime shown in the video is heinous, and it counts as animal mistreatment. Not much is known about the Animal laws of the country where the incident occurred. But on humanitarian grounds, physically harming a cat can be described as animal cruelty.

In addition, if the Dusan Jancic Cat incident happened in Switzerland, then the laws for animal protection are strict in the country. As per some reports, the government authorities are looking into the matter.

Conclusion

The recent cat video showed how mercilessly 2 or 3 people were hiting a cat. The cat was looking young and little. Some people claim that the cat is not more than a year old. The incident occurred in Switzerland’s Zurich, and the authorities are investigating the matter. Click here to watch a cute cat video and refresh your mind.

Did you watch the Cat & Dusan Janjic video? Please express your thoughts in the below section.

