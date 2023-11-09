Esencialclub Com: Is Portal Scam or Legit?

Let us discover a few facts about Esencialclub com through this post and determine the online shop’s authenticity.

Do you want to get iPhone cases and t-shirts from a single online platform? Many sites from Spain and other places sell multiple product lines. But, when buying iPhone cases, t-shirts, and other products from any online platform, you must thoroughly explore them.

Since the rise of fraud and spam has created alertness among online buyers, they usually check authenticity before buying products from any new or unknown online shop. So, know the authenticity of Esencialclub com through this review below.

About Esencialclub com:

Esencialclub is an online platform that claims to sell iPhone cases and t-shirts online. The site displays attractive iPhone cases and multiple men’s t-shirts on its web page. But, since it is an unknown and new online platform, we thoroughly researched and revealed a few facts about the online shop.

Keep scrolling and learn more about Esencialclub’s validity and authenticity.

Is Esencialclub a useful site?

The crucial aspects we could discover through our in-depth research on Esencialclub’s online shop are provided here. It will assist you in learning about the site’s reliability:

Website URL- www.esencialclub.com

Domain age- Five days

Domain registration period- Saturday, November 4, 2023

Website rank of Esencialclub com – 6.4 on a 1 to 100 scale

Trust scores- 31/ 100

Reviews- Unavailable on trusted online review sites

Products available- Only the images of products are visible on the site, but they cannot be ordered.

Website layout- The web design is incomplete, as one cannot order the products.

Return policy- Information missing

Shipping Policy- Information missing

Payment choices- Information missing

All these factors prove that Esencialclub is a newly built and untrustworthy online shop. So, check more and deal with the reliable ones rather than ordering through a few days old online shop.

Esencialclub Reviews:

Since Esencialclub com is less than a week old, it has not acquired a single review from online users or web surfers.Without learning about user experience or product delivery from the site, we recommend avoiding buying iPhone cases or t-shirts through Esencialclub.

The online shop has created a profile on Instagram with only 130 followers and eight posts displayed. There are hardly any comments on the posts available on the profile. Only a few people have liked the posts.

Therefore, getting to know additional facts about Esencialclub, the five-day-old online shop, is crucial.

Pros of Esencialclub:

The site has products displayed on the homepage.

has created social networking accounts on TikTok and Instagram.

Cons of Esencialclub:

The products displayed on the site are not clickable or orderable.

The catalogue web page is empty.

The information is restricted.

The web design is incomplete.

The owner’s information, e-mail ID, phone number, and other facts are missing from the site.

Conclusion:

Esencialclub is a few days-old online shop that has many negative indicators. It has no products in the catalogue available on the site. Therefore, we cannot suggest buyers shop through or deal with Esencialclub com. Read Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam.

Could you order iPhone cases or t-shirts from Esencialclub? Share if the website was functional during your ordering process.

Disclaimer: We share crucial aspects of specific websites to let buyers make informed decisions when buying a product or dealing with the website. We are not involved in website promotions, and neither do we promote product sales.