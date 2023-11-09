[Updated] Portal Zacarias 2 Guys 1 Chainsaw: Catch Details About Audio And A Podcast!

The article talks about Portal Zacarias 2 Guys 1 Chainsaw and its relation with 2 Guys and a Chainsaw Podcast audio in a detailed manner.

Are you the person who used to watch Gulf and its related punishment videos and horror films? Then, have you watched the Portal Zacarias 2 Guys 1 Chainsaw videos, which are trending in the Brazil region?

2 Guys 1 Chainsaw deals with a video and a podcast, so here in this article, we will share the background story and the availability of the video and audio in the below-mentioned sections. Hence, scroll down to read the interesting trending news article.

About Portal Zacarias 2 Guys 1 Chainsaw

Portal Zacarias, based in Brazil, is one of the most famous online news portals that used to share trending news worldwide. Recently, they posted news that two guys named Bernabé Gámez Castro and Félix Gámez García were brutally killed by the chain saw.

While the keyword 2 Guys, 1 Chainsaw also refers to a podcast named “2 Guys and a Chainsaw” by Todd Kuhns and Craig Higgins; the podcast is about horror movie reviews. Till now, they have released 361 episodes. Portal Zacarias 2 Guys 1 Chainsaw news is trending, and everyone wants to know about the background story of it. This video filmed one of the Gulf cartels in 2011, and their punishment for stealing the goods from the cartel was killing them with a saw. Even though the video was filmed in 2011, Currently, this video has been trending, showing the capital punishment of Gulf countries.

2 Guys 1 Chainsaw Audio

In the video, two men, Bernabé Gámez Castro and Félix Gámez García, were sitting against the wall, and their hands were tied up. Felix was a younger boy and the nephew of Bernabé. During the beginning of the video, Bernabe shared a very heartwarming audio message as his death neared him. That audio of his speech also went viral. After the audio, the man who wore a uniform brought his chainsaw and decapitated his head brutally.

While we can also co-relate this keyword, 2 Guys 1 Chainsaw Audio, with the famous podcast program “2 Guys and a Chainsaw,” We request that the readers not be confused by these two terms. There is a video and audio with the name “2 guys and a chain saw,” here in this article, we are sharing about the podcast and the trending video.

2 Guys and a Chainsaw Podcast

The real name of the podcast is “2 Guys and a Chainsaw” and not “2 guys, 1 chainsaw.”. Todd Kuhns and Craig Higgins are outstandingly hosting this podcast. The podcast is all about how Todd and Craig are reviewing horror movies. Until now, 361 episodes have been released, and the podcast is now available on Podcast Addict, Apple, Spotify, podtail and Podbean. 2 Guys and a Chainsaw Podcast has reviewed movies like Little Monsters, Lady in White, and scary movies. In addition to that, Todd and Craig are also running a self-titled podcast YouTube channel.

Conclusion

Thus, the video 2 Guys, 1 Chainsaw clearly shows how two people were killed mercilessly because they stole some items from the Gulf cartel. Most of the punishments in the Gulf countries are more severe, and this Portal Zacarias 2 Guys 1 Chainsaw video is one of the examples of this. While readers can also hear the audio podcast that is associated with this keyword.

