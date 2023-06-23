The Ultimate Family Vacation Guide to El Paso, Texas Body

Are you tired of going on the same old boring family vacations? Want to break free from the typical crowded beaches and overcrowded theme parks? El Paso, Texas is the perfect vacation destination that will give your family a unique experience filled with adventure, culture, and relaxation.

In this Ultimate Family Vacation Guide to El Paso, Texas, we will take you on a journey to discover the hidden gems of this charming city. From its stunning desert landscapes to its rich history and vibrant culture, El Paso offers something for everyone.

We understand that planning a family vacation can be daunting, especially when it comes to finding activities and attractions that everyone can enjoy. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. This guide will provide you a comprehensive list of things to do, vacation rentals in El Paso to stay, and delicious food to try.

So, sit back, relax, and get ready to discover why El Paso, Texas should be your next family vacation destination.

Overview of El Paso, Texas

Here are some reasons why El Paso should be on your next family vacation itinerary:

Rich History: El Paso is steeped in a rich history that spans centuries, from the Spanish conquistadors to the Texas Revolution and beyond. The El Paso Museum of History is a great place to start to learn about the city’s past, with exhibits on everything from ancient Native American cultures to the modern-day border region.

Authentic Food: El Paso boasts an incredible food scene that is heavily influenced by its Mexican and Texan roots. From authentic street tacos to mouth-watering bbq, there is something for everyone. A must-visit spot is L&J Cafe, which has been named one of the best Mexican restaurants in the country.

Family-Friendly Activities: El Paso has plenty of family-friendly activities to keep everyone entertained. Visit the El Paso Zoo, where you can see exotic animals from all around the world, or take your kids to Wet ‘n’ Wild Waterworld, which is a water park with plenty of fun slides and attractions.

Festivals and Events: El Paso is known for its vibrant arts and culture scene, with plenty of festivals and events happening throughout the year. The most famous of these is the annual Sun Bowl, which is a college football game held on New Year’s Eve. The El Paso Downtown Street Festival is also a popular event featuring live music, food, and arts and crafts vendors.

Best Time to Visit El Paso for a Family Vacation

Planning a family vacation in El Paso, Texas can be an exciting and memorable experience. However, before making travel arrangements, it’s important to consider the best time to visit. Here are some factors to consider when planning your trip to El Paso.

El Paso is known for its hot and dry climate, with very little rainfall. The best time to visit El Paso for a family vacation is during the spring season, from March to May, when the weather is mild and comfortable. You can enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, or even visiting parks without facing extreme heat. Summer season, from June to August, can be too hot and humid, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore, plan your trip accordingly.

Exploring Outdoor Activities for the Family in El Paso

When it comes to exploring outdoor activities with the family in El Paso, there’s an abundance of options to choose from. Here’s a list of some of the best activities to enjoy in the great outdoors with your loved ones:

Franklin Mountains State Park

Franklin Mountains State Park is the perfect outdoor destination for families who love hiking, camping, or biking. With over 100 miles of hiking and biking trails, the park offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountain range, unique flora and fauna, and a variety of outdoor activities for the entire family to enjoy!

Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site

Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site is a popular destination for rock climbers, but it’s also a fantastic place to take the family for a day trip. The park boasts ancient rock formations that provide excellent opportunities for bouldering, bird-watching, stargazing, and hiking.

El Paso Zoo

The El Paso Zoo is an excellent place for families with young children. This outdoor attraction offers a wide range of animal exhibits, including big cats, elephants, and primates.

There are also interactive exhibits, a petting zoo, and a playground that kids will love.

Wyler Aerial Tramway

The Wyler Aerial Tramway is situated in the Franklin Mountains State Park and offers visitors a scenic view of the city and the surrounding landscape. The tramway is a great way to experience El Paso’s natural beauty, and kids will love riding in the tram car.

Ascarate Park

Ascarate Park is a city park located near downtown El Paso that offers a range of activities for families. The park includes a large lake that is perfect for fishing, kayaking, and pedal boating. There are also picnic areas, a playground, and an 18-hole golf course that the whole family can enjoy.

Discovering the History and Culture of El Paso with Family

When planning a vacation with family, it’s essential to incorporate activities that entertain and educate everyone. El Paso, Texas, has a rich history and culture that makes it an excellent destination for a family vacation. Here are some ways you can discover the history and culture of El Paso with your family:

Visit the El Paso Museum of History

The El Paso Museum of History is a must-visit destination for families interested in learning about the city’s history and culture. The museum’s exhibits showcase the region’s unique heritage, including its ranching and mining industries, military history, and the Mexican-American border.

Explore the Mission Trail

One of the best ways to soak up El Paso’s history and culture is by taking a self-guided tour along the Mission Trail. The route takes visitors through four 17th-century Spanish missions, each with a unique history. You can learn about the influence of Spanish colonialism on the region and the efforts to establish Catholicism in the area.

Experience the Local Cuisine

El Paso’s food scene is a reflection of its diverse heritage. Its food is culturally diverse and has a well-known fusion with Mexican and American cuisines. The city’s downtown area is famous for its Tex-Mex eateries and has a must-visit Mexican restaurant called L&J Cafe. The restaurant has been open since 1927, and its walls are covered with memorabilia, from photos of John F. Kennedy to a collection of miniature license plates.

Quote: “For me, as a local, I know that discovering El Paso’s rich history and culture is one of the things that makes me proud of my hometown. It is exciting to share these experiences with visitors.” – Martha, a local tour guide.

Attend Festivals and Events

Throughout the year, El Paso hosts a wide range of cultural events, from the Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta to the El Paso Downtown Street Festival. Attending these festivals is an excellent way for families to experience the city’s culture and connect with other visitors.

Family-Friendly Restaurants and Local Cuisine in El Paso

El Paso is well known for its delicious and diverse cuisine options that cater to all sorts of palates. The city’s food scene encompasses Mexican food, Tex-Mex cuisine, and a whole lot of delicious traditional American dishes that are sure to satisfy everyone in your family.

Here are some of the top family-friendly restaurants in El Paso that offer great food and a welcoming atmosphere for the whole family:

L&J Cafe – This legendary family-owned restaurant is a must-visit when in El Paso, famous for its green chili enchiladas and authentic Mexican cuisine that will transport you to the heart of Mexico. The ambiance is warm and cozy, making it ideal for a family meal. The Kitchen at 150 Sunset – This family-style restaurant boasts a casual yet elegant atmosphere and a menu that’s sure to please everyone, from salads to seafood, steaks, and burgers. Great American Steakburger – If you’re craving burgers and fries, this classic American restaurant is a top spot for families. With a fun diner-style decor, this restaurant has been serving up delicious burgers for over fifty years. Independent Burger – This is the perfect stop for families who want to have a fun, casual time. With great burgers, fries, and shakes, this locally owned spot offers a great family experience. Crave Kitchen and Bar – If you’re looking for a more upscale dining experience with family, Crave Kitchen and Bar is the perfect spot. The menu is packed with sophisticated dishes that will impress even the pickiest of eaters.

Whether you’re in the mood for Mexican, Tex-Mex, or classic American dishes, these family-friendly restaurants are sure to provide a great dining experience for everyone in the family.

Accommodation Options for Families in El Paso

Finding the right accommodation for your family vacation can be a daunting task, but fortunately, El Paso offers a variety of suitable options for families looking to stay during their vacation. From budget-friendly hotels to luxury resorts, El Paso has something for every family’s needs. Below are some of the best accommodation options for families in El Paso.

El Paso Marriott:

If you are looking for a comfortable and luxurious stay for your family, El Paso Marriott is the perfect option. The hotel offers spacious suites equipped with separate living areas, pull-out sofa beds, mini-fridges, microwaves, and free Wi-Fi. The hotel also has an outdoor pool, fitness center, and an on-site restaurant that serves delicious American cuisine.

Embassy Suites by Hilton El Paso:

The Embassy Suites by Hilton El Paso is another great option for families looking for a comfortable stay. The hotel offers two-room suites, free breakfast, and free evening receptions. Each suite is equipped with a mini-fridge, microwave, and free Wi-Fi. The hotel also has an outdoor pool, fitness center, and a restaurant that serves Mediterranean cuisine.

Staybridge Suites El Paso Airport Area:

Staybridge Suites El Paso Airport Area is the perfect option for families looking for budget-friendly accommodation. The hotel offers spacious suites equipped with full kitchens, pullout sofa beds, free Wi-Fi, and flat-screen TVs. The hotel also offers a free hot breakfast buffet, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center.

Holiday Inn Express El Paso Central:

Holiday Inn Express El Paso Central is another budget-friendly option for families. The hotel offers clean and comfortable rooms equipped with mini-fridges, microwaves, free Wi-Fi, and flat-screen TVs. The hotel also offers a complimentary breakfast buffet, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center.

DoubleTree by Hilton El Paso Downtown:

If you are interested in staying in the heart of downtown El Paso, DoubleTree by Hilton is the perfect option. The hotel offers spacious rooms equipped with free Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service, and a 24-hour fitness center. The hotel also has an on-site restaurant serving delicious American cuisine.

Home2 Suites by Hilton El Paso Airport:

Home2 Suites by Hilton El Paso Airport offers spacious suites equipped with full kitchens, pull-out sofa beds, free Wi-Fi, and flat-screen TVs. The hotel also has an outdoor pool, fitness center, and free parking.

Tips for a Budget-Friendly Family Vacation in El Paso

When planning a family vacation, budget is always a major factor. Fortunately, El Paso offers plenty of affordable activities and attractions that will keep both kids and adults happy.

Here are some tips for enjoying a budget-friendly family vacation in El Paso:

Take advantage of free attractions:

El Paso has a range of free attractions that are perfect for families, including walking through the downtown area, hiking in the Franklin Mountains State Park, or visiting the El Paso Museum of Art.

Pack your own food:

Eating out for every meal can quickly add up, so pack a cooler with sandwiches, snacks, and drinks to save some cash. There are plenty of picnic areas available in parks and outdoor spaces throughout El Paso.

Stay in a vacation rental:

Rather than booking a hotel room, opt for a vacation rental such as an Airbnb or VRBO. These options not only offer more space and amenities, but often come at a lower cost than traditional hotel rooms.

Use public transportation:

El Paso has a reliable public transportation system, including buses and trolleys, that can take you to many popular attractions. This is a great option for those who want to save on the cost of rental cars or taxis.

Look for discounts:

Check for discounts on attractions and activities in El Paso by visiting websites like Groupon or Travelocity, which often feature deals on local attractions. You can also visit tourism websites such as Visit El Paso for information on deals and promotions.

Avoid peak season:

If possible, plan your visit to El Paso during the off-season to take advantage of lower prices. Summers in El Paso can be hot, so consider visiting in the spring or fall when the weather is milder.

Do your research:

Conclusion and Final Thoughts

After spending some time exploring all the amazing activities and attractions that El Paso, Texas has to offer, I can confidently say that it is the perfect destination for families looking for a fun and memorable vacation. From hiking in the mountains to visiting cultural landmarks, there is something for everyone in El Paso.

Some of my personal favorite activities included exploring the El Paso Museum of Art, admiring the stunning gardens at the El Paso Municipal Rose Garden, and taking scenic drives through the Franklin Mountains State Park. But there are also plenty of exciting outdoor adventures to be had, such as white water rafting with Desert Sports, hiking the beautiful trails at Hueco Tanks State Park, and taking a scenic drive to the top of the scenic drive at Wyler Aerial Tramway.

It’s important to note that if you’re traveling with younger children or elderly family members, there are plenty of attractions that are accessible and suitable for all ages. For instance, the El Paso Zoo and the Children’s Museum of El Paso are both fun and educational experiences that children of all ages will enjoy.

But no matter which activities you choose to partake in during your family vacation to El Paso, you can rest assured that you will be greeted with warm hospitality, delicious food, and a friendly atmosphere that will make you feel like you are part of the El Paso community.