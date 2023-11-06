Flight Delay Compensation: All You Need to Know

Have you ever experienced a flight delay? More often than not, this is the case for many travellers and has even been normalized for a lot of people. However, if your flight is scheduled to take off at a particular time, any disruption to that, especially if significant, must be addressed. In 2004, EU regulation 261 was passed to protect the rights of passengers, including when there’s an unjust delay.

What is the EU Regulation 261/2004

The EU regulation 261/2004 is also referred to as the flight regulation compensation. As an air passenger, you shouldn’t be subject to random inconveniences, especially if it is solely the airline’s fault. This regulation was passed to protect your rights and ensure you get duly compensated, regardless of what the flight disruption is.

Under this regulation, you may be entitled to monetary compensation between €250 and €600, regardless of your ticket price.

If your flight has been delayed for more than two hours, you are entitled to complimentary food and drinks. If you have to spend a night at the airport due to this delay, you are entitled to a free hotel booking. Also, if the delay is longer than 5 hours, you may request a seat on another flight or have your flight rescheduled at no cost to you or fully request a refund.

Eligibility Criteria

As nice as it sounds to get compensated for a flight delay, it, unfortunately, doesn’t apply to everyone or in every circumstance.

You are only eligible if:

Your booking ticket is valid and is for a flight operated within the last six years, especially recently.

Your flight is meant to take off from an EU airport or land in one, provided the airline has its headquarters in an EU member state.

The reason for the delay was well within the airline’s control

You have been delayed for three or more hours.

You are not eligible if:

Your ticket is free or discounted and is a promo unavailable to the public.

You checked in late. Appropriate check-in time is usually at least 45 minutes before the departure time.

Your flight is not in any way connected to the EU. You may, however, find other laws that protect you on that flight.

How to Claim Your Compensation

If you are delayed at the airport, you have every right to ask why. Simply walk to the information desk to request why the reason. If you have been delayed for two hours, help yourself with some complimentary food and drinks if offered. If it’s longer than three hours, start making plans to get compensated. Simply request the form or visit their website to fill out the compensation form. Gather all relevant documents to help claim your rights.

Bottom Line

Flight delays should not be normalized at all times, especially now that you can get flight delay compensation. Take advantage of the laws available to protect your rights. You can also make use of an attorney or companies like Flightright to save you the hassle.