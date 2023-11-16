Goodthingsperday Scam: Explore Details On The Legitimacy And Reviews

We bring extensively consolidated facts in this Goodthingsperday Scam Reviews, exposing its fraudulent services.

Goodthingsperday.space has come up as a website with high-profile scam in the United States! Goodthingsperday is currently inaccessible and displays a 404 Not Found error, indicating that webpages were taken down from the server! Check more interesting facts in this Reviews of Goodthingsperday Scam to understand its plot and legitimacy.

Uncovering Goodthingsperday Scam:

Goodthingsperday.space was registered in Iceland(a high-risk country) on 22nd/July/2023. It is a 3-months and 26-days old website. Goodthingsperday was updated 2-months and 17-days ago on 31st/August/2023. Goodthingsperday has a short life expectancy as its registration will expire within 8-months and 6-days on 22nd/July/2024.

Goodthingsperday gained a terrible 0% business, 1% trust, 1% spam, 7% phishing, 66% threat, 66% malware, 100% suspicion scores, 0% Alexa rank, and 1% domain authority. Goodthingsperday uses a secured HTTPS protocol, and the website is not blacklisted. Its IP 172.67.218.111 has a Low-Domain Validated Certificates(DV-SSL) issued by Google Trust Services LLC for the next 31-days.

Good Things per Day Reviews of Content:

Goodthingsperday was registered with the title 404 Not Found! Its server IP 188.114.96.9 shows the status of Goodthingsperday as 404, indicating the website was removed. Goodthingsperday was found inviting customers by displaying inbuilt browser notifications on user devices.

The notification congratulated customers about winning an iPhone-15, Samsung Galaxy-S23 and S10, a $750 Shein and CashApp gift-card, a $250 gas gift-card, a $1K Walmart and Visa gift-card, a $500 Amazon and Apple store gift-card, $100 for posting product reviews, Stanley Toolset, 3-months to 3-years of Netflix subscription, Etc.

One of the links – goodthingsperday.space/bonus/com-it-7891/lp2.php?c=4gz16jck0z0z0&k=0b071542eb148035915323d54fd299b8, suggested about Goodthingsperday Scam and offers getting displayed under the banner and logo of Google, Verizon, Xfinity, suddenlink, Etc. Goodthingsperday is a new malvertising platform!

The Features of Goodthingsperday:

As Goodthingsperday is inaccessible, information related to its terms, privacy policies, delivery, shipping, returns, refund, exchange policies, payment methods, customer service email and contact numbers could not be ascertained. Goodthingsperday hosts 12 backlinks, including 5 do-followup links.

Goodthingsperday is registered with Namecheap, which is popular among scammers. CloudFlare Inc, USA, is the ISP for Goodthingsperday. Goodthingsperday’s owner and technical team’s details are censored using paid privacy services of Withheld for Privacy ehf.

Good Things per Day Reviews of its servers:

Goodthingsperday relays its services using server serial# 0203bc50a32753f0918022edf1 and 77bd0d6cdb36f91aea210fc4f058d30d targeting rosalyn.ns.cloudflare.com(172.64.34.59) and sullivan.ns.cloudflare.com(172.64.35.161) located in the USA.

Traffic analysis:

Goodthingsperday has a fast load speed with a blank landing page of 2.0 kB, taking 70 milliseconds to load, with a 100% A-performance grade. Since its launch, Goodthingsperday had an average of 1.3 million visitors, an average visit duration of 00:01:00 minutes for an average of 2.11 visited pages, and a 57.05% bounce rate. Goodthingsperday’s traffic had dipped by 50% since October/2023.

Target customers and marketing:

Goodthingsperday targest customers from France(65.44%), Spain(17.51%), and Italy(17.05%). Goodthingsperday gained 98.6% direct traffic, 0.57% from referrals. Click here to learn about PayPal scams, as 0.83% of Goodthingsperday Scam website attracts customers by advertisements on Facebook and several other websites, including ScamClub’s Safari browser-based landing pages.

Social media links:

Goodthingsperday is not present on any social media platforms.

Twitter

Recently, K8 News has received reports of a spam popup appearing when users click on one of our story links in Facebook. https://t.co/cjPG0CP7XK — K8 News (@Region8News) November 15, 2023

Conclusion:

One YouTube, two Facebook, and 13 website reviews, terrible business and suspicion scores suggested Goodthingsperday as highly-risky and a possible scam. Customers neither acknowledged receiving delivery of gifts nor posted individual reviews or ratings. Click here to learn about credit card scams, as Goodthingsperday’s gifts require customers to pay a shipping fee of up to $5. But, later, unauthorized charges of up to $50 appeared on the customer’s account!

Were Goodthingsperday Scam review informative? Please comment on this Goodthingsperday review.