{Watch Video} Himanshi Khurana Video And Mms: Check Information On Boyfriend, Religion, And Age

People are discussing a video of Himanshi Khurana after she announced her break up with Asim Riyaz. They shared a lovely bond since Bigg Boss 13. But the sudden announcement of their break up has been the netizens’ discussion topic. Himanshi confirmed their break up on X on December 6. She wrote a few lines about their break up. After the announcement, people also tried to find out about her Boyfriend. Later, the social media users came to know about Asim Riyaz. Himanshi stated that she and Asim are no longer together. They shared a fantastic relationship. But they are not able to continue their relationship with each other. Some people have also spread the rumour about the video and mms of Himanshi. But there is no such detail. People are also trying to find the reason for the breakup between Himanshi and Riyaz.

Religion is the Reason for Break Up

Many social media users asked about the reason for the breakup between Himanshi and Asim. Although they shared a great relationship, they had to sacrifice their relationship due to different religious beliefs. They do not have anything against each other. The only reason behind their split is Religion. Himanshi further requested the people to respect their privacy and refrain from sharing any sensitive rumour. People are also trying to know about the personal details of Himanshi and Asim. Age of Himanshi is 32. She was born on November 27, 1991. Himanshi has been discussed among her fans and social media users. They are trying to know about her career and early life. People became more interested in learning about her after her announcement went viral. People are also discussing her social media accounts. Those following Himanshi on social media platforms are trying to learn more about her breakup with Asim.

Instagram Account of Himanshi

The followers of Himanshi on her Instagram account give an idea about her popularity. She has more than 11 million followers on her Instagram account. Since she is a popular model, most pictures are in various poses. Her paintings also relate to her travel diaries and other family functions. Her attractive posts on social media have helped her to attract many followers. Many of her followers are interested in knowing about her Boyfriend after she announced her breakup. She wrote about her break up with Asim Riyaz. However, Asim has not given any comment related to their break up. They shared an excellent relationship for four years. She also expressed her grief by stating that their family does not support their relationship due to their religious differences. The luck is not in their support, although they immensely love each other.

Reactions of the People

People react when they come to know that Religion is the main reason for their break up. When both Himanshi and Asim met on the TV reality show Big Boss 13, they came into the limelight. Now, people are discussing their relationship after announcing their split. People are also trying to know about their relationship in detail. However, Asim has not revealed anything yet. His silence has also made the people confused. Himanshi’s attractive personality and beautiful look attract everyone.

Career of Himanshi

Himanshi started her career in modelling at a very early Age. When she began her career, Himanshi was only 16 years old. She was able to grab Ms Ludhiana’s title. She also became the finalist at Miss PTC Punjabi 2010. She also received the title of Miss North Zone in the same year. Since Himanshi belongs to a Punjabi family, her popularity in Punjab is a lot. She also made her debut in the Punjabi music industry in 2010.

Social Media Account

Instagram:

Conclusion

Many of her Instagram followers discuss her breakup with Asim Riyaz. Their four-year-old relationship has come to an end due to religious differences and a lack of family support. To know more, please visit the link.

