H&m Fitting Room Twitter Video: Check Full Leaked Video Details From Reddit, TIKTOK, Instagram, YOUTUBE, And Telegram

This post on H&M Fitting Room Twitter Video will discuss all the essential facts and figures related to the leaked video.

Do you know the clothing brand H&M? Have you heard about the latest scandal video of H&M? Recently, a short video went viral on social media representing a scene from a fitting room of H&M. People from Worldwide are shocked after hearing this news and are searching for the video online. If you are curious about the H&M Fitting Room Twitter Video, please keep reading this post.

What is the viral video of the H&M fitting room?

Explicit footage of the H&M trial room has been circulating online. This footage has shocked the internet. A video of a couple being engaged in intimate activities in the trial room of H&M has been leaked online. This video is just for 11 seconds and has reached a mass audience in no time. This video is from the Kuala Lumpur branch of H&M in Malaysia. The people in the video could not be recognized through the internet. An account named meleisgw uploaded the video on Twitter. The video was also Leaked on Reddit.

What has the H&M brand said about the case?

When the video was found online, H&M filed a report at the police station and said that someone installed the remote cameras and was selling the private videos of people for money. Many people are curious about hearing H&M’s statement and are talking about the video on Instagram.They also said that H&M was not responsible for the leak, and they had no idea that there were cameras inside the trial rooms. However, this video leak has made people on the internet furious about the H&M brand, and people are sharing hate comments on the Facebook account of H&M Malaysia, asking for an explanation from the brand. People are also sharing their anger on TIKTOK.

What have the police found about the case?

The Malaysian police have taken matters into their hands and are searching for clues. They recently said they are inspecting all the store branches to find hidden cameras and get rid of them. However, they recently confirmed that they could not find any cameras in one of their stores. They also said that further investigations would occur, and the culprit will be behind bars for breach of privacy. Police are also investigating the case thoroughly.

Meanwhile, on H&M Malaysia's Facebook page, some users left comments asking for an explanation from the company. "Are there cameras in the fitting room? How long and how many customers have been recorded?"https://t.co/SlSbql5eUY — FiLiA (@FiLiA_charity) January 12, 2023

Final words

To summarize this post, having cameras in the trial room of shops is hideous. This can seriously cause a breach of privacy. Stores should always check for hidden cameras in the fitting room. Please visit this page to learn more about the leaked footage of the H&M trial room

