Huh What Directions Roblox Room 15: Check Huh What Directions Roblox Puzzle Doors Complete List Now!

The given article will share the Huh What Direction Roblox Room 15 codes, along with information about all the levels and zones of the game.

Are you finding trouble in escalating out of room 15 of the grassland? Are you looking for the code to get out of room 15 of the Ultimate Door game? The confusing and missing keypad in room 15 is a chaotic turnover for the Roblox players. Worldwide, people are investing their time and Robux in the ultimate door game of Roblox.

However, many players are finding difficulty in room 15 and getting stuck to find the answer. So we will help you find Huh What Direction Roblox Room 15 codes.

Room 15 Codes for Ultimate Door Game

Room 15 of the ultimate door game belongs to the grassland zone, where you must find the key to open the door and enter the next room. So we got you the list of all the rooms in the grassland that could help you finish your task.

Grassland Zone:

Room 10- 9088

Room 11- 6

Room 12- 5856

Room 13- 1

Room 14- 1738

Room 15- 6721

Beyond this zone, you will find an underground zone in which you will require different codes. Overall, the ultimate door game has 225 rooms in 9 zones.

Huh What Direction are Roblox Puzzle Doors Level Codes

Level 1 – 9834

Level 2 – 51011

Level 3 – 5624

Level 4 – 7446

Level 5 – 3246

Level 6 – 5643

Level 7 – 10

Level 8 – 3897

Level 9 – 6502

Level 10 – 31545

Level 11 – 4465

Level 12 – 1492

Level 13 – 5121

Level 14 – 3905

Level 15 – 6538

Level 16 – 243

Level 17 – 661

Level 18 – 8675309

Level 19 – 21189

Level 20 – 3030

Level 21 – 7878

Level 22 – 1239

Level 23 – 600

Level 24 – 2244

Level 25 – 1122

Level 26 – 180

Level 27 – 1321

Level 28 – 4594

Level 29 – 117

Level 30 – 256

Level 31 – 5560

Level 32 – 9495

Level 33 – 1213

Level 34 – 112

Level 35 – 4433

Conclusion

Roblox players of the Ultimate Door game or finding difficulty in the 15th room of the game. However, following the simple codes listed above, you can easily escape the room. Additionally, check out all the codes for all levels that could be useful in playing the ultimate door game.

According to you, which is the toughest zone in the ultimate door game? Comment below. Also, learn how Gamers find out Robux generators are fake.

Huh What Direction Roblox Room 15: FAQs

Q1. Who is the creator of Room 15 in the ultimate door game?

Aamosaku.

Q2. Can we play Roblox on iOS devices?

Yes, Roblox is available on iOS devices.

Q3. Who is the developer of the ultimate door game?

Tintom495

Q4. When did the game get its last update?

On 21 July 2023.

Q5. How many Huh What Direction Roblox Puzzle Doors are available in the game?

There are 225 doors.

