Huh What Directions Roblox: What Is Huh What Directions Code? How To Use Code In The Game? Check Full Details Here

Huh What Directions Roblox will discuss the trending search and all related information, such as codes, answers, and more.

Are you aware of the Huh What Direction game? What is it? People across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Indonesia are eagerly searching for this after it has become trending on social media like TikTok. However, upon searching Huh What Directions on the internet, we landed on the Puzzle game page on Roblox. So, if you are interested in what game it is and looking for answers, relax, and join Huh What Directions Roblox with us!

Disclaimer: We want to highlight that TikTok is banned in several countries, and therefore, we cannot access its content. Information here is based on searchability that suggests two Roblox games, Untitled Door Game and Puzzle Door.

What is the Puzzle Door game about?

The game developed by @Xebdatro on Roblox is about entering various doors that are locked. Players must enter different numbers and codes into a keypad to unlock them.

It is challenging to enter the correct combination every time. We have created Huh What Directions Answer to help players unlock this. Remember, while playing, you will be provided a hint inside the room to find the combination of numbers. Also, please note we provide minimal answers here, and the rest leave to you to find out. Players, are you ready?

Answers Puzzle Door game:

Level 1 – 9834

Level 2 – 51011

Level 3 – 5624

Level 4 – 7446

Level 5 – 3246

Level 16 – 243

Level 18 – 8675309

Level 19 – 21189

Level 20 – 3030

Level 37 – 618923

Level 38 – 2679

Level 56 – 3789

Level 57 – 227

Level 60 – 89

Level 81 – 1041

Level 82 – 90

Level 83 – 636

What are Huh What Directions Code?

Another puzzle game developed by @tintom495 available on Roblox is Untitled Door Game came as a result of the search Huh What Directions.

Let’s check some of the codes you can use in the game:

Zone 1 – Grasslands

1337

13

7

5856

6721

Zone 2 – Underground

4229

20

6

8263

3915426994[1]

Zone 3 – Snowfields

3172

1473

SECONDARY

7531

946735585712

Zone 4 – Desert

44

29

22

30

666

Zone 5 – Volcano

361412

2789

1973

69342292660088

97

Zone 6 – Deep Caves

32001

40965412

37517317

7592

179

Zone 7 – Rocky Hills

2798

DIAMOND

ALDEBARAN

001110100001110101

ORION

Zone 8 – Mountain

5498, 11223333

19

ctrl c ctrl v

91

EQUINOX

Zone 9 – High Grounds

1024

16007777263148

LOSS

9204810

EXCAVATOR

How to use Huh What Directions Code in the game?

To use the code, you first need to launch the game.

Press M to access the Menu

In the Code section, paste the code given above.

Press enter button to reap the benefit of the Untitled Door game code.

Conclusion:

That’s for today on the Huh what direction Puzzle game. We hope you enjoyed reading it. Hurry up before the codes expire! To get the complete code for Untitled Door Game, you can check here.

Huh, What Directions Roblox- FAQs

Q1. What is Huh What Direction?

We are still determining what it is.

Q2. Why is the keyword trending?

There is limited information on why this is trending on TikTok, but it is related to the Puzzle game Roblox.

Q3. Are codes working?

Yes, all are working.

