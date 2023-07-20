Huh What Directions Roblox: What Is Huh What Directions Code? How To Use Code In The Game? Check Full Details Here

Huh What Directions Roblox will discuss the trending search and all related information, such as codes, answers, and more.
Are you aware of the Huh What Direction game? What is it? People across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Indonesia are eagerly searching for this after it has become trending on social media like TikTok. However, upon searching Huh What Directions on the internet, we landed on the Puzzle game page on Roblox. So, if you are interested in what game it is and looking for answers, relax, and join Huh What Directions Roblox with us!
Disclaimer:
We want to highlight that TikTok is banned in several countries, and therefore, we cannot access its content. Information here is based on searchability that suggests two Roblox games, Untitled Door Game and Puzzle Door.
What is the Puzzle Door game about?
The game developed by @Xebdatro on Roblox is about entering various doors that are locked. Players must enter different numbers and codes into a keypad to unlock them.
It is challenging to enter the correct combination every time. We have created Huh What Directions Answer to help players unlock this. Remember, while playing, you will be provided a hint inside the room to find the combination of numbers. Also, please note we provide minimal answers here, and the rest leave to you to find out. Players, are you ready?
Answers Puzzle Door game:
- Level 1 – 9834
- Level 2 – 51011
- Level 3 – 5624
- Level 4 – 7446
- Level 5 – 3246
- Level 16 – 243
- Level 18 – 8675309
- Level 19 – 21189
- Level 20 – 3030
- Level 37 – 618923
- Level 38 – 2679
- Level 56 – 3789
- Level 57 – 227
- Level 60 – 89
- Level 81 – 1041
- Level 82 – 90
- Level 83 – 636
What are Huh What Directions Code?
Another puzzle game developed by @tintom495 available on Roblox is Untitled Door Game came as a result of the search Huh What Directions.
Let’s check some of the codes you can use in the game:
Zone 1 – Grasslands
- 1337
- 13
- 7
- 5856
- 6721
Zone 2 – Underground
- 4229
- 20
- 6
- 8263
- 3915426994[1]
Zone 3 – Snowfields
- 3172
- 1473
- SECONDARY
- 7531
- 946735585712
Zone 4 – Desert
- 44
- 29
- 22
- 30
- 666
Zone 5 – Volcano
- 361412
- 2789
- 1973
- 69342292660088
- 97
Zone 6 – Deep Caves
- 32001
- 40965412
- 37517317
- 7592
- 179
Zone 7 – Rocky Hills
- 2798
- DIAMOND
- ALDEBARAN
- 001110100001110101
- ORION
Zone 8 – Mountain
- 5498, 11223333
- 19
- ctrl c ctrl v
- 91
- EQUINOX
Zone 9 – High Grounds
- 1024
- 16007777263148
- LOSS
- 9204810
- EXCAVATOR
How to use Huh What Directions Code in the game?
- To use the code, you first need to launch the game.
- Press M to access the Menu
- In the Code section, paste the code given above.
- Press enter button to reap the benefit of the Untitled Door game code.
Conclusion:
That’s for today on the Huh what direction Puzzle game. We hope you enjoyed reading it. Hurry up before the codes expire! To get the complete code for Untitled Door Game, you can check here.
Huh, What Directions Roblox- FAQs
Q1. What is Huh What Direction?
We are still determining what it is.
Q2. Why is the keyword trending?
There is limited information on why this is trending on TikTok, but it is related to the Puzzle game Roblox.
Q3. Are codes working?
Yes, all are working.
