Is Aerothotic Sandals Scam or Legit {April 2023} Reviews!

Get a clear vision about whether, Is Aerothotic Sandals Scam or Legit, by reading mentioned facts and reviews to make a wise decision for your shopping.

Are you looking for comfortable sandals, flip flops etc., to avoid leg pain? Do you want to purchase footwear from a popular website? Then here we are telling you about Aerothotic.com, which offers a huge collection of men’s and women’s footwear.

Shoppers in the United States are using it frequently. But still, it is mandatory to gather its facts to know whether it Is Aerothotic Sandals Scam or Legit. So, let’s study its essential parameters.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Is Aerothotic.com a reliable digital place to shop?

This website is too old and has been offering its services for seven years, seven months and 29 days; it was launched on 18/09/2015.

It was last updated on 19/09/2022.

The website will end on 18/09/2023.

In our findings, we did not get its trust score.

This website contains all the social networking sites’ logos on its official page.

Shoppers can use all the prominent online shopping policies.

Its trust index should be good.

We are unable to calculate its threat, phishing and malware score.

Most of the positive Aerothotic Sandals Reviews are traced by us.

On Alexa, we did not get its rank.

It possesses an SSL certificate with HTTPS encryption.

The developers do not mention the name of its owner.

Detail on Aerothotic Sandals-

It is a digital store with a huge range of footwear for both men and women. You can explore a variety of footwear here, like- sandals, flip-flops, slippers etc. All the products are designed to trend accordingly. It is where you will get a fusion of trends and comfort. The website contains all the online strategies to avoid any kind of client discomfort.

Specification to know– Is Aerothotic Sandals Scam or Legit?

The URL of the shopping portal is – https://www.aerothotic.com/

E-mail address to communicate- support@aerothotic.com

Ring-up on- (01) 800-484-1913

Official physical location- Not mentioned.

Time of shipping- All orders are processed and shipped within 2-3 business days.

Free shipping -On Orders Of $50+.

International free shipping- Free international delivery is available on orders over $150.

Shipping cost- For orders under $150, we charge $150 as shipping charges.

Return policy- 30-day return policy is maintained.

Refund Policy- Within 10 to 15 days, you will get your refund.

Non-returnable items- International order and sale items .

Modes of payments- MasterCard, Visa, Amex, Master Card, PayPal, etc.

Is Aerothotic Sandals Scam or Legit– Read it pros-

You can purchase a variety of footwear in one place.

All the products are designed for only comfortable walking.

You can contact a store person by calling the given number.

All the shopping strategies available.

It is a too-old domain, followed by several shoppers on social media.

Most of the positive reviews we found.

It offers a proper description and size chart with each product.

Worldwide shipping is available.

The developer creates the social media web page.

Cons of the portal-

We did not get the physical address of the website.

Alexa’s ranking was ignored by it.

We did not get the name of its proprietor.

Focused on Aerothotic Sandals Reviews–

It possesses a well-developed social media page, where we found several followers and positive feedback. Clients are happy with its services and products even though they share websites to shop with others. Shoppers appreciate its refund and exchange policy and are happy with product designs. Still, we will advise you to learn more about- Get a Full Refund on PayPal Scam.

The Final Verdict-

The portal is too old, and I found positive feedback. But it lacks trust, and many crucial facts are missing.Therefore, it needs more study before investing in it. Learn here-How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If Scammed.

Have you ever experienced an online shopping scam? Let’s comment on us.

Is Aerothotic Sandals Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q.1 What does it offer shipping terms?

Ans- Not found.

Q.2 Does it offers international shipping?

Ans- Yes.

Q.3 What are the charges for return and exchange shipping?

Ans– $.10

Q.4 What about the cancellation policy?

Ans- Not found.

Q.5 Does it offers a refund on return?

Ans- Yes, full refund offers by it on return.

Q.6 Does it offer to return or exchange on international shipping?

Ans- It does not offer a return and exchange policy on international orders.

Q.7 Is Aerothotic Sandals Scam or Legit a working digitalized shopping portal?

Ans- It is not well-developed and needs to add more facts to get customer attention.